AUBURN — The Auburn Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa met at Eckhart Public Library on Oct. 12, with president Kathy Mettert conducting the meeting. After the roll call, Mettert displayed Cross Keys and told about Province X Convention. She informed members that donations of gift cards from Target, Meijer, Walmart, and Amazon are accepted by Riley. Members now can make purchases directly from Riley’s Cheer Guild Wish List to be directly delivered to the hospital.
The Tri Kappa Sorority will celebrate its 89th birthday with a mayor’s proclamation on Nov. 3rd. Tri Kappa is a philanthropic organization dedicated to charity, culture and education. The theme of the October meeting was “honor,” which is detailed as part of the Tri Kappa’s mission and code of conduct.
Mettert passed around her photograph of a butterfly taken at Foellinger–Freimann Botanical Conservatory which won first place in its division. It is now eligible for the state competition. Mettert also gave an update about members who recently experienced health issues and get well cards were signed. The December luncheon has been changed to a 6 p.m. evening Christmas gathering in order that more members can attend. It will be held at Rieke Park Lodge. Invitations will be sent.
Light refreshments were served, and the chapter made a donation to the DeKalb Humane Society. Member Emily Drayna then gave a program about creating one’s own painting. Following her instructions about design, color and artistic interpretation, members were encouraged to “Paint Your Own Flower.” Karen Noll won the raffle of “the little white pumpkin.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.