AUBURN — A former Eckhart Public Library employee who resigned in protest over what she perceived as censorship in removal of a display about LGBTQ Pride Month addressed the library board of trustees about the matter Tuesday.
Heidi Christensen spoke for nearly 30 minutes during the public comment portion at the end of the Tuesday’s library board meeting.
Christensen resigned as a tech services specialist at the library in June. She alleged that she overheard library managers saying the LGBTQ display was removed because it might upset conservative elected officials who hold influence over the library budget.
In response to Christensen’s allegations, at that time, library board President Carolyn Foley said the items remained on display but on a different shelf. She said the LGBTQ material had been placed in the wrong spot by an employee who was not given an appropriate directive. She blamed the entire situation on a misunderstanding.
Tuesday night, Christensen reiterated her allegations. She submitted a formal complaint “about the assistant director and the director of Eckhart Public Library of choosing to censor a display based off the reasons of not wanting to offend the new conservative elective nor wanting the display to affect the decisions being made on the library budget. By removing this display, they participated in the act of objective discrimination,” Christensen told the board.
“I choose to bring this before you … to give you the chance to investigate the claims I have made. Our community does not need to be dealing with litigation over this issue when we can handle this like proper professional adults.” Christensen said.
“I am no longer fearing for my livelihood or being reprimanded if I speak out. You will hear me and so will the community. This is not just going to go away,” she said.
The board also heard comments from three other members of the public, including Kirk Armstrong, who said he had driven 526 miles from Harrisonburg, Virginia, to speak at Tuesday’s meeting. He said he had hoped to see Foley face-to-face and wanted the opportunity to have a conversation with Foley “to hear her side of the story.”
Foley was unable to attend Tuesday’s board meeting.
Board members listened to the comments from the public Tuesday, allowing speakers as much time as was necessary, but did not comment themselves.
In June, Foley said she believed there were concerns among members of the public that either the library director or the board of trustees ordered that the display be dismantled because of how those in political power would view the display. Foley said the library director had ordered a different display for that particular spot in the library and put the LGBTQ materials in other locations in the library.
“There have been a lot of allegations on Facebook that the library director or the board of trustees has engaged in some kind of censorship, and that is not the case. The books were moved from one shelf to another shelf within the same building,” Foley said at that time.
