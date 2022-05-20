WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board Tuesday approved student handbooks for the 2022-23 school year.
Assistant Superintendent Lori Vaughn said revisions include updates to align with current practices and procedures and in some cases, simply making handbook language more clear and concise.
Additionally, Vaughn said, current student protocols were studied and changes were made to better align with Indiana code. Attendance review parent meetings have been added to encourage and increase communication and support in an attempt to help curb student absences, thus reducing referrals to juvenile court or the Department of Child Services, Vaughn said.
Vaughn said language about medical and health alerts has been added, stating that documentation from a licensed physician may be required for any medical and health concerns as noted by a parent or guardian on the student registration form. This documentation may be necessary to create a student’s health plan, the handbooks state.
“We put in extended language about homeless students and what qualifies a student as homeless. We want parents to understand that sometimes maybe you don’t think about some of these things but it could qualify you to receive free or reduced lunch. It would qualify you for text book assistance,” Vaughn said.
According to the handbooks, “Homeless students are those who lack a fixed, regular, adequate night time residence. This includes students who are sharing the housing of other persons due to loss of housing, economic hardship or similar reason; are living in motels, hotels, trailer parks, or campgrounds due to lack of alternative adequate accommodations; are living in emergency or transitional shelters; are abandoned in hospitals.”
According to the handbooks, homeless students have the right to: go to school no matter where they live or how long they have lived there; stay in the school they were attending before becoming homeless if that is their choice and in their best interest; enroll in school immediately, even if they do not have all the paper work, such as school or medical records; access to free school meals; and access the same special programs and services that are provided to other children, including special education, migrant education and vocational education; and receive the same public education that is provided to other children, including preschool.
In personnel matters, the board approved the appointments of: director of k-5 curriculum Michelle Wagner; Country Meadow resource teacher Amber Hartsough; McKenney-Harrison STEAM Team sponsor Kelsey Wertz; middle school science teacher Landon Bell; middle school girls assistant soccer coach Rachel Brown; McKenney-Harrison paraprofessional Samantha Harig; McKenney-Harrison paraprofessional Tucker Reinoehl; middle school family and consumer science teacher Angela Bell; high school second assistant volleyball coach Megan Dean; Country Meadow preschool teacher Jennifer Fletcher; middle school science teacher Jennifer Thomas; second assistant football coach Jesse Garrett; J.R. Watson fifth-grade teacher Camille Furrow; J.R. Watson third-grade teacher Bailey Pfafman; and high school business teacher Patrick McMullin.
The board approved staffing for the high school’s summer school program. Morning sessions will be taught by: Cole Krebs, economics; Cyndi Klink, English; Tim Murdock, government; Mark Rohm, online; Mark Beckmann, physical education I; Maria Rarey, physical education II; Jim Finchum, physical education II; Trace Dean and Lean Hefty, summer science and ag program; and paraprofessinals Jacqueline Zelner and Justin Lees. Afternoon sessions will be taught by: Shanna Lank, band; Andy Comfort, economics; Kelsey McDonald, English, Tim Murdock, government; and Maria Rarey, health.
Associate Principal Austin Harrison said current summer school enrollment stands at 281 students, which could increase to close to 300. He said that is a significant increase over the past two years.
“It’s certainly exciting to see,” he said.
“I think it’s great that we offer this much,” said board member Jeff Johnson.
Board member Greg Lantz thanked teachers who had stepped up to teach summer school.
Board president Heather Krebs abstained from voting as her husband was one of the listed summer school teachers.
