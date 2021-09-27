AUBURN — People who can’t ride bicycles now can take bicycle rides with the new Trail Buddies program.
The YMCA of DeKalb County is launching the program using a new, special bicycle with a chair seat on the front.
Use of the special bike is free and open to the public.
“It’s for anybody, not just our members — anybody that wants to sign up, get a ride, or somebody that wants to sign up to be a volunteer to take people on rides,” said Bob Krafft, CEO of the local YMCA.
“It’s for our members or the public to be able to take their friend with a disability, or an elderly person who can’t ride a bike, on a bicycle ride on the trails,” Krafft added.
Grant money made it possible for the YMCA to purchase the special bike, which is made in Australia, and join other YMCAs across the nation that are participating in Trail Buddies.
People who want to participate as riders or volunteers can contact Jon Lies, program director, at j.lies@ymcadekalb.org to schedule a ride.
YMCA staff members will offer rides on weekdays. The bike also is available for trained volunteers to give rides on weekends.
Volunteers will fill out applications and be trained in how to operate the bicycle, Lies said.
“It does have an electric assist, so anybody of any size can pedal,” Krafft said.
A trained safety rider will accompany each ride on a conventional bicycle to escort the Trail Buddies by helping with traffic and warning about obstacles.
Three different trips will be available: around the YMCA property at 533 North St. on its 1-kilometer, paved course; on the trail around the nearby YMCA soccer park and along the Rieke Park Trail to Betz Road and back.
Rides will be available through the month of October and then resume in April.
“Our staff will be taking it to senior centers and giving those folks a ride that maybe haven’t been on a bicycle for 20 or 30 years,” Krafft said. Nursing homes and retirement communities are invited to contact the YMCA to schedule visits.
“It really is a connection point for people. The Y’s all about building relationships,” Krafft said. “It’s a continuation of our mission to help everybody.”
