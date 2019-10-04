AUBURN — Girl Scouts will have an opportunity to explore and experience the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum as they participate in the museum’s first-ever Girl Scout programs.
Participating girls will design and build a race car while learning about the site where some of the world’s most elegant and innovative cars were built and designed.
Girls can explore the museum before or after their badge workshop, get behind the wheel of a real Indy race car and see the clay model studio where the Auburn Automobile Co. designed its cars during the 1930s.
Daisies will earn their Model Car badges, Brownies will earn their Race Car badges, and Juniors will earn their Balloon Car badges.
The first event will take place Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in three separate sessions.
“We’re so excited to host Girl Scouts here, where they can design cars and see the site where many historically significant cars were designed and built,” said Education and Programs Manager Elyse Faulkner. “It really brings the history full circle, and we’re hoping a new generation of future engineers are inspired here.”
For more information or to register for the event, people may visit girlscoutsnorthernindiana-michiana.org/en/events-repository/2019/girl_scouts_mechanic.html. Spots are limited and filling fast, the museum said.
