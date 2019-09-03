AUBURN — Someone has to drive the cars onto the auction platform at Auburn Auction Park, and since the early 1970s, the Auburn Lions Club has filled the job.
Not all the drivers come from Auburn, however. Some travel hundreds and even thousands of miles to work for free, just for the fun of getting behind the wheel of expensive autos.
Sunday, drivers from Michigan, Illinois and Pennsylvania were among the driving crew, working under the supervision of Auburn Lions Club member David John.
“You have the opportunity here to drive things that you would never be able to,” said Al Meckes of Schnecksville in eastern Pennsylvania, who came for his eighth year. He makes a family holiday of his driving duty, renting a home on Hamilton Lake.
“That car of your dreams that you can’t buy or don’t want to buy or can’t afford, you can drive it,” said Gary Bauer, a law professor who traveled from northern lower Michigan for his sixth year on the crew.
Their eager attitudes make John’s job as coordinator easy, he said.
“I’ve been doing it so many years, the same people want to come back, year after year. They come from all over the country just to drive on Labor Day weekend and the spring auction,” John said.
“Every shift, we need about 30 drivers, and I’ve got a pool of about 150 that like to drive, so I have no problem filling the slots, and they all donate their time to drive the cars to the Auburn Lions Club,” John added.
Larry Moats of Dixon, Illinois, learned about the driving opportunity from his friendship with Wayne Madden, an Auburn Lion and former international Lions president.
“I have several old cars myself, and I just enjoy them. I like driving them,” Moats said. He spends the weekend staying at a hotel in Fort Wayne, and after wrapping up his fifth year, he intends to keep coming back.
Moats said he enjoyed piloting a 1933 Chrysler Imperial on Saturday, and last year he drove a 1938 Packard that sold for $261,000.
Driving such expensive cars doesn’t worry Moats, he said.
“No, because I have a 1922 Buick, and a lot of similar things to it about starting and operation,” he said.
The challenge of figuring out how to drive the cars makes a big part of the fun for Bauer.
“Some, you push the gas down and they’ll start. Some have push-buttons on the floor. Some of them are traditional ignition switches,” Bauer said. “You get in the car and it’s a stick — it’s on the column or the floor. It is a three-speed, a four-speed? Where’s first gear? Where’s reverse?”
“A lot of the guys are my age, or around my age, because, number one, you’re jumping in cars that over the decades start differently,” Meckes said.
Some owners leave notes in the car explaining the unusual methods for starting.
“Occasionally you get some that don’t have brakes on them,” Meckes added.
When problems crop up, “The mechanics here are just awesome,” Bauer said. “They really know their stuff. They can get these cars running if we’re having some difficulty, for the most part.”
Meckes collects Edsels and Mustangs, but volunteering at the auction exposes him to much more variety.
“I’ve driven everything from million-dollar Duesenbergs across the block to old, wooden buses that you can hardly steer … just the whole gamut from luxury cars to street rods, muscle cars and everything,” he said.
Bauer loves British sports cars and enjoyed driving an Austin Healey this weekend.
“They had a number of really beautiful examples of those cars come through here,” he said.
As his personal highlight, Bauer once drove an original AC Cobra that sold for just under $1 million.
“That particular car, I had to take my shoe off my left foot, because the pedals are so close that you wouldn’t want to catch the brake and the clutch at the same time,” he said.
Driving is not the most important reason Bauer keeps coming back, however.
“It’s the people. I love driving the cars, but it’s the crew,” he said. “We have a good time working and talking to one another, finding out how to operate some of these cars because they’re out of our wheelhouse of normal operation. It’s just a great opportunity for us to engage and do some socializing and also challenge ourselves a little bit, in terms of some of these vehicles.”
In all, a dozen volunteers traveled long distances to drive at this year’s auction, topped by one from Boston, John said.
For the drivers’ efforts, RM Auctions donates $2,000 for the spring auction and $4,500 in the fall to the Auburn Lions Club.
“It helps us with our charitable work in and around DeKalb County,” he said. Over the years, John estimates the driving project has earned $250,000 to $300,000 for the Lions.
Bauer, Meckes and Moats expect their names to be on John’s roster next year and beyond.
Sunday afternoon, Meckes pledged, “I’ll be coming here forever.”
