At last, Madeline Steck got her chance to share the songs that had been overflowing in her heart since that hated virus first closed schools and canceled shows.

She saw only darkness as she peered into the bright lights of the Embassy Theatre, and put her voice, gestures and animated expressions to the test.

Steck, a DeKalb High School junior, would place third in the Summit City Vocal Classic. She smiled, even though she wouldn't hear the results for hours. She smiled because she had sung those songs at last. She smiled because the audience of her peers applauded. She smiled because it's what she does.

The show choir season had been cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic. School musicals had been canceled. Community theater stages had been silenced.

After five months of events falling victim to the virus, this was an experience that sprung up because of the virus. Mindy Cox, co-founder of Summit City Music Theatre, orchestrated the Aug. 8 event to offer a vast and venerable stage to musically inclined youths who hadn't seen their high schools since mid-March.

Twenty-five youths representing 11 northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio high schools had paid $50 each for the opportunity. Three visiting judges, a professional accompanist, and the Embassy staff helped make it happen.

Ten finalists were chosen. Three of those earned further recognition. But, Cox said, the Summit City Vocal Classic wasn't just about such honors. "The students will not be seeing their scores," Cox said. "They will only be getting their comments from the judges, because the scores aren't what's important. It's the learning. It's the education. It's getting better.

"They'll know who the top ten are and then after that we'll know who the top three are but after that it doesn't really matter. What matters is getting to sing, learning your craft, polishing that craft, and being a part of your community of your peers."

Steck, in an interview as effusive as her performance, showed that she understood that underlying goal.

"Oh, it was so nice," Steck said, one of two entrants and finalists from DeKalb. "I'm just an extravert and I didn't realize that until I had been locked away and have been singing these songs over and over in my shower. I'm sure my family got tired of hearing them, but I'm glad other people got to enjoy them."

Those songs were "Lost in the Brass" and "Maybe I Like It This Way."

"I'm here because I love musical theater," she said. "I'm a musical theater geek. I've been performing since elementary school and I want to go to musical theater for college and hopefully for my career.

"Performing up there is kind of surreal. It's like you know people are there but it's just black. It's also because I'm blind without my glasses.

"But it's really nice to know people are watching you and are engaging with the stories. I start out with an upbeat song but then do a very dramatic, very sad piece.

"And when I stopped it was silent for a second and then the applause came in and that — as a performer and as an artist — that just told me I was doing my job."

"My heart is full," Cox, the organizer, said on her Facebook page. She thanked the many adults who helped stage the event but "first and foremost" the 25 students. "The talent of these young people is incredible — truly," she said.

Cox said such performance opportunities likely will continue to be rare.

Also a church music director, Cox stays in touch with the national dialogue about the pandemic.

"We just had a new study come out that discusses the effects of aerosol in choral singing and we see things look a little different this coming year, so everyone is getting creative about how to go about making music because the music isn't going to stop."

She said teaching music in the digital classroom presents some challenges, but also some opportunities. "We are going to be able to have rehearsals on snow days so if Mom can't get you to the studio on time we can do it virtually now. There are some good things that will come out of it," she said.

Cox also held out the possibility that the Summit City Vocal Classic might return next year.