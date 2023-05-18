AUBURN — A Columbia City man has admitted to being the driver in a burglary turned double shooting in the 1600 block of S.R. 8 in May 2022.
Shaun T. Kruse, of the 800 block of Ohio Street Wednesday pleaded guilty to an amended charge of aiding in burglary, a Level 5 felony, during a hearing in DeKalb Superior Court II.
Kruse and co-defendant Tabitha L. Johnson originally were charged with two counts of felony murder and burglary, a Level 2 felony.
Kruse and Johnson and two other suspects — Rameica Lasharon Moore, 36, of Fort Wayne, and Dylan Scott Morefield, 22, of Churubusco — went to the S.R. 8 residential property on May 15, 2022. Kruse admitted he drove the three suspects and himself to the house. He said he did not enter the residence, but stayed in the car while the other three suspects entered the house and committed theft.
They confronted the homeowner, who then produced his own firearm, and fired at the suspects, according to court documents.
Moore and Morefield died in the shooting.
Kruse and Johnson were not alleged to have been the shooters but originally were charged with murder because Morefield and Moore died during the commission of a burglary or attempted burglary in which Johnson and Kruse allegedly were involved.
Under the terms of the agreement, Kruse will receive a four-year sentence, with two years suspended and two to serve. One year will be served in the DeKalb County Jail, with there being no objection to him serving the rest on electronically-monitored home detention or work release, according to the agreement. The murder charges will be dismissed.
Kruse already has served 367 days in jail while the case has been pending. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 12.
During a hearing in DeKalb Superior Court I Monday, Judge Adam Squiller sentenced Johnson, of the 600 block of Walnut Street, Fort Wayne, to 16 years in prison — with two years suspended — and two years of probation.
She had pleaded guilty to an amended charge of burglary, a Level 2 felony, as part of a plea agreement. As part of the plea agreement, the two counts of felony murder were dismissed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.