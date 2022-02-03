AUBURN — With 2021 in the rearview mirror, DeKalb County Sheriff David Cserep II took time to update the DeKalb County Commissioners on the state of the jail for 2021 during Monday’s meeting.
During his presentation, he highlighted the challenges his department faces, working in the 7th oldest jail in the state. The DeKalb County Jail was built in 1984.
Those challenges include several structural and mechanical issues the jail staff has to contend with on a daily basis, as discussion continues at the county level about the possibility of constructing a new jail on land adjacent to the DeKalb County Correction Facility. Those discussions are still ongoing as the commissioners and DeKalb County Council discuss possible funding solutions for the project. Architectural work is 90% complete on the proposed jail.
Cserep said his administration continues to try to save as much money as possible to address some of the needs of the facility. One of those major needs is repair of the facility’s elevator at a cost of $130,000.
He said another key issue for his department is just a lack of space at the jail.
Currently, the staff break room doubles as a meeting room because of the lack of a conference room. The chief deputy’s office also doubles as storage for the 120 radios he manages along with deputy’s leather, AED parts, flashlights and handcuffs.
He also pointed to an out-of-date gym, which is utilized to keep his officers in shape.
Although the number of inmates in the facility has gone down over the last two years, the jail continues to see overcrowding issues as the maximum inmate capacity was capped at 80 in 2016. During 2021, the jail averaged 94 inmates a month compared to 2019 with an average of 109 a month. With COVID-19 hitting the area hard in 2020, the jail population was kept at a minimum to avoid the risk of infecting the jail’s population.
Cserep said the county continues to have to spend money to house inmates in neighboring counties’ facilities because of overcrowding issues in DeKalb County. In 2021, the county spent $61,050 to house inmates in neighboring counties — that total includes five months where neighboring counties weren’t accepting inmates because of COVID-19.
In 2022, the projection is $144,000.
In his report, he said one of the largest dangers to the county is the threat of a lawsuit for overcrowding. A handful of counties in the state are currently dealing with suits from the ACLU. Those counties include Wabash, Vigo, Allen, Gibson, Henry and Marshall.
Cserep said it is getting harder and harder to work with neighboring counties because they are becoming more and more stringent on who they allow for transfer.
With more people out and about in 2021 as COVID-19 restrictions were released, officers saw a double-digit jump in traffic tickets, calls for service, arrests and accidents worked. Officers saw a 11.3% increase in arrests with 428 of those being drug offenses, which were up from 2020. Alcohol offenses were down slightly at 625.
Just like other professions across the state, the sheriff’s department continues to fight the battle of retaining top quality talent in its ranks. The department ended the year with three openings.
“The most valuable asset is the people that work for us,” he said. “Safety of the jail staff and inmates is important.”
