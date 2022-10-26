AUBURN — A brief dedication ceremony will take place Friday at 1 p.m. at Sunny Meadows Memorial Gardens at Sunny Meadows Residential Home near Auburn.
A black granite monument that features the names of residents who have passed away has been installed at the site on C.R. 40. The monument was paid for with donations. Work at the site was undertaken by volunteers. The DeKalb County Commissioners funded a fence to cordon off the area.
The monument is located across the street from the county home on county farm property in the vicinity of the original burial grounds on the west end of the property.
Sunny Meadows was built as a county home in 1908 and is one of only a handful of county homes left in the state. The residential home is an assisted living facility for those who cannot live on their own safely, but do not need around-the-clock services.
The memorial gardens project was coordinated by DeKalb County Recorder Leta Hullinger. The public is invited to attend Friday’s ceremony. Anyone with questions may contact Hullinger at 925-2112.
