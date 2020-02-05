Here is a mid-week quiz. Fill in the blanks here:
1.) I am a _____ co-parent.
2.) I need to become a more _____ co-parent.
3.) I believe my child(ren) think I am a _____ co-parent.
What kind of co-parent are you? Do you encourage a healthy relationship between your child(ren) and their other parent or step-parent, or are you a co-parent that sabotages efforts of healthy relationships for your child(ren) with their other parent or step-parent?
Andy Smithson wrote: “The sign of a great co-parent is not the child’s behavior. The sign of truly great co-parenting is the parents’ behavior.” That is very powerful and something to really think about when asking yourself these questions about what kind of co-parent you are.
Anything you do that is encouraging healthy relationships, is not high-conflict, is respectful, is not anger- and emotion-driven, is flexible and is not being done with an agenda, is most probably going to result in a positive co-parenting experience, not just for you, but for your child(ren) as well.
Your attitude about co-parenting with your ex really sets the tone for the direction your co-parenting relationship and journey could go. Remember, you can’t make changes if you don’t acknowledge where the change is needed.
It is not too late to turn things around and put in place a new co-parenting standard. Be the type of co-parent that you want your ex to be. I’m sure you do not want you ex to be making efforts that are geared toward sabotaging the relationship you have with your child(ren), so you shouldn’t either.
I will be addressing the issue of parental alienation in a future column, but that could be the result of less than respectful and responsible co-parenting. When asking yourself about what kind of co-parent you are, think about all that you do in your current co-parenting relationship and see if it is all things that will or could result in reaching the goal of successful, respectful and responsible co-parenting.
I hope you all have a great week.
