AUBURN — The DeKalb Outdoor Theater officially opens its summer season on Friday at 7:30 pm with Big Caddy Daddy, sponsored by Beacon Credit Union and the Shifters Car Club. Big Caddy Daddy will return to rock the stage with its great mix of classic and contemporary party rock music.
The band has been performing since 2008 and is known as one of the Tri State area’s favorite party bands. Members are Todd Bishop on guitar and vocals, Meranda Garman on vocals, Doug Lude on guitars, sax and vocals, Jeff Tanner on bass and Gary Wright on drums and vocals.
Beacon Credit Union will be selling water, soda and popcorn with all proceeds going to Riley Children’s Foundation. Gates open at 6 p.m.with the performance starting at 7:30. The grounds are professionally sprayed for mosquitoes Admission is free but donations to the theater are accepted.
Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. The event occurs rain or shine.
On Sunday at 2 p.m. the Fort Wayne Ballet will present The Firefly Tour 2023.
The Fort Wayne Ballet is the longest running professional ballet company and academy in Indiana. This is the last performance of its 2023 season. For more information go to info@fortwayneballet.org. Admission is free but donations to the theater are accepted.
On Thursday, June 8, the DeKalb High School Baron Brigade marching band will present a high-energy community performance highlighting the various sections of the band. This showcase will feature music from the upcoming 2023 marching band competition show. This is a free concert. Please bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.
The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is a private organization run by a board of directors and volunteers. Thet heater is located at 301 S. Center St., Auburn, adjacent to the DeKalb County Fairgrounds and has plenty of off street parking available.
All Friday Night Performance Series events are free admission to the public. Sponsorships and donations help to sustain this activity and are tax deductible through the Community Foundation of DeKalb County.
To see the complete schedule, visit dekalboutdoortheater.org.
