AUBURN — DeKalb High School’s criminal justice and psychology students recently attended the Law Enforcement Training and Tactics Field Experience hosted by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department at the Auburn Police Department’s firing range.
Students are earning dual credit as they explore the criminal justice and psychology fields and a wide range of career avenues. During the study trip, students got a real-world glimpse and understanding of what it is like to train for a career in law enforcement. They learned why continuous training is important and knowledge of specific tactics is essential. Students gained a better understanding of what the law enforcement profession consists of from an officer’s perspective, as well as what a possible day in the life of a police officer entails.
Indiana State Police Trooper James Bailey gave a presentation on emergency vehicle operations. Students explored drug recognition and how drug use in society impacts criminal justice.
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Bret Parker demonstrated and explained defensive tactics used in criminal justice professions and gave a Taser demonstration. Students also learned about patrol-stop situations as well firearms training and qualifications testing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.