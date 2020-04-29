AUBURN — The Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals approved projects for Eckhart Public Library, American Legion Post 97 and the new Salvatori’s restaurant in a meeting Tuesday night.
The library will double the size of its parking lot on the north side of 12th Street, the Legion post will install a new electronic-message sign, and the restaurant will place signs on its building at S.R. 8 and Smaltz Way on the city’s west edge.
The library parking lot, built in 2008 at the corner of 12th and Van Buren streets, will be extended to the east toward the library’s annex building. The site of the expansion has been used for construction trailers and equipment over the past three years, during restoration and remodeling of the main library across the street.
Officials said the city plans to improve the alley between the parking lot and the annex building with asphalt paving.
The library indicated it hopes to make its Wi-Fi accessible in the parking lot.
The Legion post at 1729 Sprott St. was approved to install an electronic-message sign on the same spot as its existing sign, which now simply shows the name of the post.
The post needed a zoning exception because the sign is 9 feet from the edge of the pavement, when 10 feet is required, and is only 90 feet from a residential property, when 100 feet is required for an electronic-message sign. The post also has a second sign on South Indiana Avenue, when only one ground sign is allowed without special permission.
“The location of the sign is not changing. The Legion’s sign has existed and been acceptable in this location for many years. The proposed sign is comparable in size, as well,” the city’s planning staff said in a report that recommended approval.
The report said the electronic-message sign will be programmed to automatically dim to appropriate light levels as the dictated by the time of day. The sign will be surrounded by a masonry base.
Salvatori’s received permission to place two additional wall signs on its building, as long its it stays within the maximum 64 square feet in total sign area. Zoning rules typically permit only one wall sign, but the restaurant has three walls that are exposed to traffic on S.R. 8 and Smaltz Way.
The restaurant’s website says its Auburn location will open in May. Salvatori’s also operates restaurants in Fort Wayne and New Haven.
