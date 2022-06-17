FORT WAYNE — The 42nd annual GreekFest begins Thursday and continues through Sunday, June 26, at Headwaters Park.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The event will feature live music daily starting at noon and throughout the night. Greek dancers will perform throughout the festival.
Greek dancing demonstrations will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
The Omega Dancers will perform Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8:30 p.m.
GreekFest will feature many Greek foods including baklava, gyros, chicken and pork kabobs, flaming Greek cheese, spicy feta dip, and new this year, roasted lamb shanks. All children under 12 receive a free hot dog in the food line when accompanied by an adult.
With every paid admission, those attending will receive one free ticket to enter for a chance to win a 75-inch, big-screen television that will be given away Saturday night.
The event is sponsored by Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox church, with proceeds going to the church.
Admission is free Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and all day Sunday and $5 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 4-10 p.m. Admission is free for children under 16.
