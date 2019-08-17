WATERLOO — Charleston Metal Products, along with its employees, customers and vendors, held its second annual golf outing in support of the United Way of DeKalb County on Aug. 10 at the Garrett Country Club.
The community event raised $5,067 for the United Way of DeKalb County.
The team of Jeff Wilhelm, Greg Silberg, Rocky Sattison and Dink Tuttle took first-place honors with a score of 55. In second place, with a score of 58, was the team of Adam Kirkpatrick, Jamie Luke, Brad Cole and Justin Boersema. Contest hole winners included Dink Tuttle with both longest drive and closet to the pin and Brian Shultz with the longest putt.
Organizers thank all of the sponsors who made this event a success including: 1st Resource Recruiting, ACG Direct, Antibus Scales and Systems Inc., Auburn Kroger, Auburn Moose Lodge, Bassett Office Furniture and Supply, Brian’s Automotive, Campbell and Fetter Bank, Capital Business Intelligence Inc., Classic City Automotive, Clear Lake Electric, Core Benefits, Curtis Wright Surface Technologies, Custom Coating, Dunham’s Sports of Auburn, Evotek Recruiting, Fay Morrow, Garrett Country Club, Haggard and Stocking Associates, Inc., Kuster Trucking, Lockwood Welding, M & M Custom Cleaning LLC., Millennium Machinery, NCG-Auburn Cinemas, Nucor Cold Finish, ONI Risk Partners, Pranger Enterprises, Pro Resources Staffing Services, Retirement Plan Concepts and Services Inc., Shipe Well Drilling Inc., Shorty’s Tooling and Equipment, and TruPay.
“United Way of DeKalb County is grateful for the financial support from Charleston Metals,” said Executive Director Zach Washler. “The golf outing was a great event, and it was a wonderful opportunity to get to know the employees at Charleston Metals. We are already looking forward to next year’s event.”
(0) comments
