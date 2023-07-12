ST. JOE — The popular St. Joe Pickle Festival is back.
The weekend of fun begins Thursday. Throughout the festival, tours of the Sechler’s Pickles factory will take place. Hours are 9-11 a.m. and 12:30-3 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Visitors must wear closed-toe shoes and sleeved shirts on the tour.
All weekend, the St. Joe-Spencerville Lions Club will serve homemade ice cream, including their special pickle ice cream flavor. Craft and food vendors, kids activities and the art and photo exhibit all open at 4 p.m. Thursday.
The art and photo exhibit takes place at Riverdale Elementary School. Visitors are asked to use the gym entrance to view the display. The exhibit is open from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, noon to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Sweetcakes Entertainment, a free event featuring face painting, balloons and caricature art and face painting, will be at the festival all three days.
As its name indicates, the festival features all sorts of pickle-themed events. At 4 p.m. Thursday, children can decorate pickles for the annual pickle people contest.
Several new events will be part of this year’s festival. The inaugural royal pickle court is an online contest for ages 3-12. Titles include pickle prince and princess, ages 3-6 and junior pickle king and queen, ages 7-12. Voting wrapped up July 7.
Pizza, Subs and BBQ will sponsor a pizza-eating contest from 2-4 p.m. Friday. A pickle sack race begins at 4 p.m. Friday with a three-legged race at 7:30 p.m. Sechler’s Pickles will sponsor a pickle eating contest at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
A number of popular events return.
At 5 p.m. Thursday, children can decorate cucumbers for the annual pickle derby on the hill behind Riverdale Elementary School.
The pickle derby, which begins at 7 p.m., is similar to the Boy Scouts’ pinewood derby where racers are lined up next to each other to race on an inclined track.
Magician Jim Barron will entertain from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday. Keegan Ferrell, a former contestant on The Voice, will perform from 7-9 p.m.
A farmer’s market takes place Friday and Saturday on the school tennis courts. St. Mark Lutheran Church will host a bake sale, flea market and silent auction from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Indiana Wild will present a free animal show at noon Friday and at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The Concord Township Fire Department will serve a fish dinner from 5-7 p.m. Friday.
Red Eye Loreli will provide musical entertainment from 7:30-9:30 p.m. The fire department blue light parade will take place at 9:30 p.m.
Concord firefighters will serve a pancake and sausage breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Saturday. The “spoon man” will appear in the entertainment tent from 10:15 a.m., at 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday.
The parade is at 1 p.m. Saturday. Weigh-in for the kids tractor pull begins at 2 p.m., with the event to begin at 3 p.m. The annual cruise-in car show and pit stop race is from 4-8 p.m.
The Fleetwoods will perform from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The Avalons will perform rock ‘n’ roll and oldies from 8-10 p.m. The festival will draw to a close with a fireworks show by American Fireworks.
