AUBURN — The first fund established at the Community Foundation DeKalb County to support the basic needs of veterans and their families in northeast Indiana is celebrating a boost thanks to the fundraising efforts of an Auburn company.
Jerry Rathburn, the founder of Rathburn Tool & Manufacturing and a Vietnam veteran, contributed the initial $20,000 to establish the Veteran Endowment Fund around Memorial Day.
“To give the fund a boost — to maximize the first granting cycle in 2022 — we at Rathburn Tool promoted a fundraising matching campaign with our employees, their families and various business associates throughout DeKalb County,” said Rathburn’s daughter and current CEO of the company, Angie Holt.
Three teams were formed to participate in the fundraising campaign that netted more than $14,000 to be added to the endowment fund.
The fund will provide support for U.S. military veterans and their families in northeast Indiana. Nonprofits that serve veterans will be able to apply for grant funds.
Potential support areas include: financial and monetary needs for basic living; educational needs; lawn mowing and property care services; snowplowing services; mental health support; disability services; vehicle repair and maintenance; employment needs; family, youth and elder support; financial guidance; home ownership, modifications and repairs; homelessness and transitional housing; legal assistance; and social connections.
“I’ve established this fund to provide a compassionate way to help our neighbor who has, through their service to America, given of themselves freely, and now find themselves struggling,” Rathburn said.
“My hope is that this fund helps to right that short-term injustice in a way that positions both our neighbor and our community for long-term success. These funds are not to be seen as a handout to someone we don’t know, but rather as a sign of our ongoing caring, respect and love, and our was of saying ‘thank you’ to our present and future brothers- and sisters-in-arms.”
For more information or to donate to the Veteran Endowment Fund, contact the foundation at 925-0311 or info@cfdekalb.org.
“The more we grow it, the more we can give,” Holt said.
