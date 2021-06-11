AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Friday confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The county has reported 24 cases in the first 11 days of June, an average of 2.2 per day. New cases have been in single digits each day since a report of 12 cases on May 7.
The new patients include one 10 years of age or younger; one in the 11-20 age bracket; one between the ages of 21 and 30; and one in the 71-80 age group.
They bring the total to 4,421 positive cases in DeKalb County since the first case was reported March 24, 2020.
DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder noted that two of Friday’s new patients are school-age children. He said county health and school officials are monitoring any cases that arise among children attending summer school, as a “lab” to help predict the outlook for conducting classes without a mask mandate in August.
Souder said local summer school sessions are being conducted without a mask mandate, with his authorization, even though Gov. Eric Holcomb recently recommended continuing masks at schools throughout June.
The Indiana Department of Health announced Friday that 314 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 748,654 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus.
To date, 13,295 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of four from Thursday. Another 419 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 3,536,566 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,533,954 on Thursday. A total of 10,624,243 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, Hoosiers can visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.
As of Friday, a total of 5,367,723 vaccine doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,717,282 first doses and 2,650,441 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
