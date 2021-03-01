AUBURN — On Feb. 24, the Water Pollution Control Department received a call from our Parks Department. A citizen walking around the park noticed a rainbow sheen on top of the water in Cedar Creek.
Some type of pollution that showed characteristics of an oil, grease or a fuel sheen was released into the creek either from the snow melt (washing it into the stormwater collection system as it rushes down the street to a stormwater inlet) or someone intentionally dumping something into a stormwater inlet. This could have been discharged north of Auburn city limits as well, and it was only just spotted as it was traveling south past Eckhart Park.
When something like this happens, we investigate the source of the pollution, stop it and take corrective action to prevent it from happening again. Unfortunately, at the time the pollution was spotted, it was rapidly flowing downstream, and we were not able to track it to the point of discharge into the creek.
Cedar Creek flows through the middle of Auburn in DeKalb County and into Allen county and eventually the St. Joseph River in Allen County. The week of the 24th, we had warmer temperatures and a significant snow melt. When we have a rain event or snow melt, the runoff flows into our stormwater collection system. This infrastructure is a conveyance of pipes, ditches and tiles that allow rain or snow melt to flow from impervious surfaces such as sidewalks, driveways, roads and parking lots to go directly to retention/detention ponds, streams and, yes, Cedar Creek.
Oil does not dissolve in water and lasts a long time. It sticks to everything from the banks, beach sand and even bird feathers. Oil and petroleum products are toxic to people, wildlife and plants. One quart of motor oil can pollute 250,000 gallons of water, and one gallon of gasoline can pollute 750,000 gallons of water! Oil that leaks from our cars onto roads and driveways is washed into storm drains, and then usually flows directly into our lakes or streams. Used motor oil is the largest single source of oil pollution in our lakes, streams and rivers. Americans spill 180 million gallons of used oil each year into our nation’s waterways. This is 16 times the amount spilled by the Exxon Valdez in Alaska.
The pollution that was in our creek on Feb. 24 was not a large release, but any release is unacceptable. We all must do our part to help prevent stormwater pollution and keep our waterways clean.
As program coordinator for the City of Auburn, one of the programs I manage is Stormwater Pollution Prevention. For more information on this you can go to the Water Pollution Control page at ci.auburn.in.us/municipal-utilities/water-pollution-control/ to read more about stormwater pollution prevention and how you can help.
If you would like additional information regarding your local stormwater issues, the stormwater pollution prevention program, or would like me to give a brief presentation about stormwater pollution and prevention to your homeowners association, community organization or club, please contact Drew Wallace, program coordinator for the City of Auburn Water Pollution Control, 2010 S. Wayne St., Auburn, IN 46706, phone (260) 925-1714.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.