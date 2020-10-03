Heather Krebs believes she brings experience and continuity to the DeKalb Central School Board and hopes to continue to do so as she seeks a third term on the board.
Krebs is seeking re-election to the Auburn-Union Township seat. She is being challenged by John Davis.
“I’m running again because I feel like we have a lot of initiatives in process that I want to see through. I feel like we’ve got a good synergy and a good flow with our administration and our board right now,” Krebs said.
Those initiatives include long-term planning for the district’s facilities, continuing to grow course offerings and vocational opportunities, and building community partnerships to develop internship opportunities for students, Krebs said.
Krebs sees the school board’s responsibility is overseeing policies and procedures and ensuring they are put into place by administration and staff.
“The board is that over-arching policy — we set the tone and then let it filter down from there,” Krebs said. “Everything that we do really needs to be absolutely in the best interest of all of our students.”
Krebs is a DeKalb High School graduate and a Purdue University graduate with a degree in civil engineering. Since 2013 she has worked for Fort Wayne Community Schools, running the referendum programs for the facilities department.
“My background is civil engineering. I’ve worked for an architecture firm. I have a lot of those planning and budgeting and scheduling types of tools … that are really important to overall school budgeting and school funding, not just on the facilities side. I’m very attuned to how K-12 funding and K-12 budgeting works. So I really think I bring that skill set to the board,” Krebs said.
Reflecting on the positives she has experienced as a board member, Krebs said, “First, just lots of lessons learned. What things we really need to be involved in versus which things we really just need to let our staff and our administration take care of.
“Obviously we went through a couple of rough years here lately with some HR decisions and with the referendum, but again, lessons learned from those. Getting out and being in touch with our community, learning what they want, getting their feedback and then adjusting and adapting so that as we move forward, we move forward in a way that takes everyone’s opinions into account but still again, with that mindset of doing what’s best for kids.”
Krebs highlighted the growth of vocational programs, both through the IMPACT institute and the district’s graduation pathways, as a success of the district.
“We have 12 graduation pathways, and we have a lot of classes within those pathways that lend themselves to the vocational opportunities. We provide internships, we have our JAG program, which gets kids out and doing some more vocational things and ready to move directly into the workforce,” Krebs said.
“We’ve made a real effort over the last couple of years to really increase our community outreach, and I want to build on that,” Krebs said.
“Just this past winter, we completed our Portrait of a Baron Graduate process, which was a collaborative process. It brought in, I want to say, about 60 or 70 people both from the schools and various community members and community groups. And we really went through a pretty intensive process to determine qualities that we want to see all of our DeKalb graduates possess when they graduate.”
Krebs also commended the district’s response to providing social and emotional supports, which have been brought to the forefront during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During her tenure, the board has worked diligently to increase safety and security throughout the district, Krebs said, “From improving security procedures within buildings, making physical security improvements to all of our buildings and most recently, in 2020 DeKalb Central converted the majority of the bus fleet to fuel-efficient, environmentally friendly propane engines, and all buses have seat belts and stop-arm cameras.”
As the board’s legislative liaison, Krebs has attended sessions with the Indiana School Boards Association and met with local legislators to talk about issues that affect K-12 education and funding, she said.
“I really feel I’ve gotten a good feel for that and how to work with our legislators to try and support legislation that does support our schools,” she said.
Krebs addressed the fact that her husband is an employee of the school district, where he serves as a guidance counselor at DeKalb High School.
“Our schools employ roughly 500 people, many of them who live in this community and raise their families here. I feel that my connection to DeKalb through my husband’s employment gives me a different perspective into the operations of the district. We live the decisions of the administration and the board every day and this helps me speak to initiatives that are working as well as those that need adjustment. I don’t need to work to cultivate relationships with staff — I already have them. I’ve found that staff members are more willing to approach me to discuss their concerns and trust that I will take those concerns to the board and administration and provide honest feedback. DeKalb’s staff deserves representation on the board, and I believe that I provide this.”
She also believes her experience as a parent serves her well on the board.
“Parents make great board members, again, because we live the decisions of the board and administration every day. I feel that I have a wide range of experience having not only young children within the district and having seen them progress from kindergarten through now fourth-grade at James R. Watson, but I also having helped raise two recent graduates (2013 and 2017) and have shared their experiences as a middle- and high-school parent. This gives me a well-rounded perspective of all grade levels of our schools as seen through the eyes of a parent,” she said.
“For me, at this point, it’s just experience and continuity. I don’t see this as a time to be making large changes to the board or to our administration. I think we’ve got some really good things going and I’d just really like to see us continue to build on those things.”
