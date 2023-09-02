340 S. Broadway • 868-2351
Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday.
Upcoming activities
• A teen challenge will take place from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• The afternoon book club will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday to discuss “Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson.
• The LEGO club will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
• The evening book club will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday to discuss “Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson.
• A knitting class from 9-10:30 a.m. for all levels of ability will be at the library each Monday through Oct. 2.
Youth activities
• Graphic novel night, grades 3-5, 4:40-5:40 p.m. each Monday the library is open.
• Beginning readers book club, for grades K-2, 3:30-4:30 p.m. each Monday the library is open.
• Preschool story time, ages 3-5 years, 11:30 a.m. to noon Tuesdays.
• Tot story time and play, 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays.
Adult activities
• Tai chi classes take place at 5:45 p.m. every Monday the library is open. New students can begin at any time. Classes are priced at $60 for six weeks.
• Chair yoga meets at 9 a.m. each Tuesday the library is open. Cost is $15 for six weeks.
New titles available
Literature and fiction: “The Breakaway” by Jennifer Weiner. “Terrace Story” by Hilary Leichter.
Children: “Stuntboy, In-Between Time” by Jason Reynolds. “Summer is for Cousins” by Rajani LaRocca. “The Secret Sisters” by Avi. “Truly, Madly, Sheeply” by Heather Vogel Frederick.
Teen: “Infested” by Angel Luis Colon. “The Brothers Hawthorne” (Inheritance Games series) by Jennifer Lynn Barnes.
Comics and graphic novels: “Night of the Ninjas” by Mary Pope Osborne.
Announcement
As there has been a change in courier service, delivery of materials from other libraries is running slower. Library staff asks patrons to be patient during this transition.
General information
Library card applications may be found on the Services page at the top of the library’s website.
Questions can be submitted through the library’s website about materials and services. A staff member will respond to inquiries.
WiFi is available to library patrons from the parking lot. To receive the best quality, visitors are asked to park as close to the building as possible.
More information may be found on the library’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.