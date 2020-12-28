Angola driver fractures spine
BUTLER — An Angola man suffered fractures in his spine in a one-vehicle crash Sunday at 8:47 p.m., the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Joshua Horvat, 27, was driving a 2001 Volvo S80 northbound in the 2200 block of C.R. 61, northwest of Butler, when he entered a sharp curve. He overcorrected his steering and ran off the road. The Volvo entered a field, rolled several times and landed on its top.
Three other people in the vehicle, two of whom were juveniles, declined treatment by EMS medics at the scene.
Police said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
The Butler police and fire departments, Parkview DeKalb EMS and C. Noel’s Towing assisted county police.
Car runs off curve, injuring two
GARRETT — Two people sustained injuries when the car they were riding in ran off a rural road Sunday at 12:46 a.m., the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Alea Stanley, 20, of Kendallville, reported back pain. She was a front-seat passenger in the 2014 Ford Focus that crashed. Mason Castle, 19, of Garrett, complained of pain in his right hand. He was riding in the rear seat.
Parkview Noble EMS took both injured passengers to Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville for treatment.
Police said Jayson Morley, 18, of Rome City, was driving the car eastbound on DeKalb C.R. 40. He was approaching the Noble-DeKalb county line when he failed to navigate a curve. The car went off the road, through a field and came to rest in a drainage ditch. A police report said Morley “was distracted, which caused the vehicle to run off the roadway.”
Morley did not report any injuries. Police rated the car as a total loss.
The Noble County Sheriff’s Department, Parkview Noble EMS, Parkview DeKalb EMS, the Avilla Fire Department and Avilla Motorworks assisted county police.
Crash into wall injures teen
WATERLOO — A Fort Wayne teenager suffered minor bleeding from his face when his car struck a stone wall at the east edge of Waterloo at 4:17 a.m. Monday, the Waterloo Marshal’s Department said.
Gabriel S. Tuerina, 17, was transported to Parkview DeKalb in Auburn for medical evaluation, a police report said.
He was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze eastbound on U.S. 6, one block east of Waterloo’s main intersection, when his car left the road and hit the wall on the southeast corner of the intersection with Washington Street.
Tuerina allegedly told police he was traveling approximately 40 or 45 mph and did not remember the crash happening.
The stretch of road is posted with a 30 mph speed limit, and police issued Tuerina a citation for unreasonable speed. A police report said a light snowfall had made the ground wet at the time of the crash. Police estimated $10,000 to $25,000 damage to the car.
The Waterloo Fire Department assisted with patient care and cleanup, and C. Noel’s Towing removed the vehicle. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and Parkview DeKalb EMS also assisted.
