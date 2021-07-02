AUBURN — An Auburn man facing multiple charges after he allegedly entered the YMCA Early Learning Center Tuesday and attempted to kidnap a woman appeared by video from the DeKalb County Jail for an initial hearing in DeKalb Superior Court I Friday morning.
Matthew A. Burritt, 39, of the 1000 block of Irene Street, Auburn, has been charged with burglary resulting in bodily injury, a Level 3 felony; kidnapping with serious bodily injury, a Level 3 felony; escape, a Level 5 felony; and battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
During Friday’s initial hearing, Judge Adam Squiller entered not guilty pleas on Burritt’s behalf and appointed the DeKalb County Public Defender to represent him. Bond initially was set at $50,000.
“Based on what I have in front of me, that’s the appropriate amount of bond at this point,” Squiller said.
Squiller also issued a no contact order in favor of the Early Learning Center and the alleged victim in the kidnapping case. When asked if he objected to the no contact order, Burritt said he had “no problem with no contact at all.”
Auburn Police were called to the YMCA Early Learning Center in the 2800 block of C.R. 36-A for a reported disturbance at about 9:38 a.m. Tuesday.
Burritt is accused of climbing through a small window in the center’s reception area and attempting to kidnap a woman, telling her he was there “to take her to God and that she needed to come with him,” police reported.
The center was locked down and the alleged victim was able to break free and used her key fob to get back into another area of the building, according to a police affidavit.
The woman told police Burritt left for a short period of time but came back in through the window and began pulling on the locked door that led to where the children were, the affidavit said.
Burritt forcibly broke the doors and gained access to the secured portion of the school, police said. The woman told police there were 107 children in the building at the time and they could have seen and heard the altercation.
Burritt grabbed the woman again and said, “You have to come with me. I need to take you to God,” according to the affidavit.
Burritt was placed into custody by officers at the scene, but temporarily escaped before being captured by Taser deployment, according to a police news release.
Squiller scheduled Burritt’s next court date for Sept. 7 at 2 p.m., when an omnibus pre-trial hearing will take place.
