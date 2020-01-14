FORT WAYNE — The emergency entrance at Parkview Regional Medical Center will be relocated to Entrance 1 beginning Jan. 20 to accommodate construction of the new tower at PRMC. The relocation will last until Aug. 24.
Directional signs will be placed throughout the campus to guide emergency traffic. This change will not impact EMS traffic; the EMS entrance will remain open for ambulances only.
The new, 168,000-square-foot tower will be six stories tall and include 72 medical-surgical patient beds.
Construction is scheduled to be complete in December.
