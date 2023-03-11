GARRETT — The Garrett-Keyser-Butler School District is presenting “Tall Cop says STOP: High in Plain Sight” from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Performing Arts Center.
Visitors are asked to enter at Door 10.
Guest speaker Jermaine Galloway, known as the “Tall Cop” is a nationally and internationally recognized presenter, five-time national award winner, international award winner and resource for those involved with prevention, education, treatment and enforcement.
A Texas native, Officer Galloway began his law enforcement career in 1997 and has more than 24 years experience in alcohol and drug education, enforcement and prevention. As a full-time trainer, the “Tall Cop” currently dedicates thousands of hours to community scans, research and substance abuse identification in various communities across the country.
While in law enforcement, Officer Calloway was a member of the DUI task force, a CSI, community policing unit and field-training officers.
The program will provide attendees with the ability, knowledge and confidence to help prevent and identify individuals who are abusing drugs and/or alcohol.
Attendees will also be taught the strategies and different terms that are consistent with alcohol and drug abuse. There are several identifiers, logos and terms that are commonly related to drug (illegal and over the counter) and alcohol abuse, marijuana abuse and drug concealment on school, home and work property. These items, along with much more, will be discussed.
Children under 18 years of age will not be able to attend the presentation, but child care will be available.
For tickets, go to eventbrite.com/e/tall-cop-says-stop-high-plain-sight-tickets-54279206597.
