FORT WAYNE — Magistrate Carolyn Foley of Auburn is one of two Allen Superior Court judicial officers who have been called upon to take part in a historic overhaul of Indiana’s juvenile justice system.
Foley was appointed by the Indiana Supreme Court to the Youth Justice Oversight Committee, formed to enact reforms made possible by the Indiana General Assembly. Judge Andrea Trevino was also called upon to be part of the effort, as chair and co-chair of two different committees with important roles in juvenile justice. Foley and Trevino were appointed to their respective roles by Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush.
“This is the most comprehensive review in decades of juvenile justice in Indiana,” Foley said.
“It is a powerful statement about the work we do in Allen County that two judicial officers from Superior Court are included in the leadership of this project. It is important to our community that we be at the table.”
The Youth Justice Oversight Committee was established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2022 with its primary goals being to:
• Develop a plan to collect and report statewide juvenile justice data.
• Establish procedures and policies related to the use of certain screening tools and assessments.
• Develop a statewide plan to address the provision of behavioral health services to children in the juvenile justice system.
• Develop a plan for the provision of transitional services for a child in the custody of the Indiana Department of Corrections.
• Develop a plan for the juvenile diversion and community alternatives grant programs.
Chaired by Indiana Supreme Court Justice Steven David, the 20-member committee and the six designated working groups will spend the next year developing plans to improve juvenile justice statewide. The committee held its first meeting on June 29.
“It is exciting to be part of a generational review of how we deal with juveniles in the justice system,” Trevino, Administrative Judge of the court’s Family Division, said.
“We know more now than ever before about what works and what does not when it comes to juvenile matters. Our legislature has done a great service by giving us a chance to make Indiana’s juvenile justice system state-of-the-art.”
House Enrolled Act 1359, the bill that established the Youth Justice Oversight Committee enjoyed broad bipartisan support, passing the House 93-0 and the Senate 47-1. Stakeholders from throughout the juvenile justice system and other community interests are participating. The committee will submit its recommendations by July 1, 2023.
In addition to Foley’s membership on the Youth Justice Oversight Committee, Trevino was also named co-chair of one of six working groups created to implement components of the new legislation. That group’s main tasks will include developing and implementing risk screening and needs assessment tools related to decision-making and diversion programs. It will also work on a detention tool to evaluate the use of secure detention for juveniles.
Trevino has also been appointed chair of the Indiana Supreme Court’s Juvenile Justice Improvement Committee. That committee serves as liaison with state and private agencies that work with juveniles, discusses policy matters that affect juveniles and reviews recent legislation concerning juveniles and juvenile courts.
