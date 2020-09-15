DeKalb High School seniors who made $20 donations could paint their personal spots in the school parking lot last weekend. Kelsey Ternet and Kendall Close show their finished designs. Nearly 40 students painted their personal spaces. Their donations to student government support events such as Homecoming, prom and graduation.
DeKalb students paint parking spaces
