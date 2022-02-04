AUBURN — One driver complained of knee pain in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Touring Drive and 15th Street at 2:47 p.m. Tuesday, Auburn Police reported.
Danielle N. Kiracofe, 26, of Auburn, complained of knee pain in the accident. Police said she was driving a 2011 Ford Fusion when a 2013 Hyundai Elantra, driven by Devany N. Rauh, 20, of Auburn, entered the traffic lane from private property and failed to yield the right-of-way to Kiracofe.
Rauh was not injured, police said. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene due to major damage.
Police estimated total damage to be between $5,001-$10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.