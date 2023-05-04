WATERLOO — The DeKalb High School Art Department will present The Art Show this weekend in the school’s main gymnasium.
The annual art show will feature the work of DeKalb High School art students. Teachers are Jessica Minnich and Kelly Roth.
Show hours will be Friday from 6:-9:30 p.m., Saturday from 6-9:30 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Admission is free to public.
The art show features two- and three-dimensional work of art students, highlighting the quality work they have produced this school year. Approximately 120 art students will have their work on display.
Senior Showcase is a special section in the art show dedicated to senior displays. The seniors will have on display a culmination of their work over the past years of involvement in the art program.
Also at the show, stickers of original artwork made by AP art students and hand-crafted ceramic magnets from the school’s ceramic studio will be on sale. Cash sales only and all proceeds directly benefit the school’s art and scholarship programs.
Contact Kelly Roth with questions at 920-1012 ext. 2143, or kroth@dekalbcentral.net.
