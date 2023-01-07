ST. JOE — Boy Scout Carson Culler has completed his Eagle Scout project with the installation of a concrete ramp on the St. Joe River Greenway.
Culler said he found a need for the ramp, which is located next to a set of stairs and will help those on bicycles and such to access the greenway.
Culler started his project on Oct. 3 and completed it Oct. 21.
“This ramp will add a safer option for the many users of the greenway trail,” Culler said.
Culler thanked the many people and businesses for their support and help: the Town of St. Joe and the river greenway, Angie Snyder, Kory Ferguson and Greg West; Scoutmaster Tom Bassett; assistant Scoutmasters Scott Seiler, Ryan Webb and Jerry Culler; Scouts and adults Kristy Rowbothan and Colby Hutlman; WCCI Concrete, Kevin Webb and Ryan Webb; IMI Concrete, Curtis Wise; Taylor Rental, Ben Smaltz, Michael Garlitz and Natalie DeWitt; Hixson Sand and Gravgel, Robin Hixson; and Leo Builders.
