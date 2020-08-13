WATERLOO — Two pallets of single-use hand sanitizer packets are on their way to DeKalb Central schools.
That’s only the start of what DeKalb Central is receiving in donations from Blueflame Medical, a new medical supply and healthcare logistics company based in Washington, D.C., and Pasadena, California.
The school district also will be supplied with an estimated 20,000 disposable surgical face masks per month for its students.
“We are proud to be adopting the DeKalb County Central United School District,” John Thomas, president of Blueflame Medical, said in a news release. “Nothing is more important to us than ensuring children and the heroes who teach them are safe as they return to school.”
“When Blueflame Medical approached us with this opportunity, it was amazing, and we’re very grateful for this partnership,” DeKalb Centrals chief financial officer, Steve Snider, said at a presentation ceremony Thursday outside DeKalb High School.
The donation helps the school district meet new challenges involving personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies as it reopened this week amid the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 80% of the district’s approximately 3,660 students are attending classes in person.
“The DeKalb Central Foundation is pleased to accept this generous donation on behalf of DeKalb Central Schools.” said foundation board president Mike Watson. “The masks and hand sanitizer will help provide a safer environment as students return to classes. We’re glad we could facilitate the partnership between Blueflame Medical and DeKalb Central Schools by providing the means for a tax deductible donation.”
Doc Hygiene sanitizer comes in single-use packets containing 3 ml of a formula using 75% ethyl alcohol, with vitamin E and aloe vera.
The 3 ml volume is recommended by the American Council on Science and Health to clean both hands, said Jonathan Franks, spokesman for Blueflame Medical.
“The idea is to have one box of this in every classroom, district-wide, every day,” Franks said.
“We think it’s sort of a game-changing product that’s ideally suited to the school environment,” he said about Doc Hygiene.
When students don’t have time for a full restroom break with handwashing, teachers will guide them in using Doc Hygiene hand sanitizer throughout the day, Snider said.
Disposable masks will be provided in classrooms to students who do not come to school with their own masks, Snider said.
“This is really important to us, finding ways to give back, and also hopefully creating a public-private partnership that can be mirrored elsewhere,” Franks said.
“We’re hopeful that other businesses will choose to step up and help schools, because there was not enough funding for them to acquire these items themselves, and it just created a huge financial and administrative burden,” he added.
The value of the donated Blueflame products is “significant,” Franks said, describing it as “in the low six figures.”
DeKalb Central is the first school district to receive a donation from Blueflame, but Franks said the company hopes it won’t be the last.
Blueflame also recently donated 100,000 protective masks to the Chicago Police Department.
The company chose DeKalb Central to receive its school donations for a variety of reasons.
Blueflame is client of the Lucid Public Relations firm owned by Franks, who lives in Steuben County. He said he and Blueflame’s founders are longtime friends. He also has known Snider and DeKalb Central Superintendent Steve Teders for years, he said.
“We were looking for a school where we could form a genuine partnership and actually learn something from the experience. We hope that the end result from this is that we’ll produce a white paper that will help folks in terms of best practices in the school environment,” Franks said.
He added, “We wanted to find a school that wasn’t normally on what I would call the large donation track.” In addition, Franks said, “We like their going-back-to-school plan — it was really well thought-out.”
There’s another motivation for choosing DeKalb Central, as well, Franks said:
“Indiana is special to us. We hope to be doing business here and creating jobs here shortly — more to be revealed on that.”
