AUBURN — A man entering the DeKalb County Courthouse Monday read the sign on the door and turned around.
He was carrying his cellphone, which has been banned in the building since July 1, when a metal-scanning portal began operation.
“Do they have a place to put them?” he asked, hoping he would not have return his phone to his car.
Not yet … and maybe never.
Responding to a suggestion last week to install “pigeonhole” lockboxes at the entrance to hold visitors’ cellphones, Sheriff David Cserep II recommended against it Monday.
Cserep’s staff said Allen County has considered lockboxes at its courthouse, but decided against them due to potential problems.
Once people realize the lockers are there, they won’t leave their phones in their cars, Cserep’s staff predicted. Instead, they would begin carrying their phones to the building. When the boxes are full, some people would have to return to their cars, anyway.
The lockboxes also “could be a liability nightmare,” county attorney James McCanna added. People could claim their valuables were stolen while left in the boxes.
Instead of lockboxes, Cserep plans to place five new signs outside the courthouse, indicating that no phones, knives or guns are allowed, so people can see the rules before walking all the way to the entrance.
The courthouse security staff would place the signs outside each morning and return them at closing time.
“I’m looking at this as a temporary fix to see how it goes. I think we could do it for a year,” Cserep said.
The signs, roughly 3.5-by-3-feet in size, would carry the word “no” and pictures of a phone, gun and knife.
County Commissioners President Don Grogg and Commissioner William Hartman said they approved the idea of the signs.
Grogg said he also liked the proposal for lockboxes, but he respects the advice from Allen County.
Cserep also said he will obtain prices for adding an X-ray system to the courthouse security station.
People carrying purses or other bags into the courthouse would place them on a conveyor to the X-ray machine as they enter, then retrieve them after they exit the scanning portal.
Installing the X-ray system would require the county commissioners’ approval at a future meeting.
