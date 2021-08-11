AUBURN — Melisa’s Latin Beat will hit the stage with Latin dance music Friday at 7:30 p.m. Dance lessons will start at 7:15 p.m. and a professional dance demonstration will take place during intermission.
Melisa’s Latin Beat is a Latin fusion dance band performing the intricate rhythms of cha cha, salsa, merengue, cumbia, rumba and swing to ignite the atmosphere and celebrate the richness of Latin culture.
Gate opens at 6 p.m. Admission is free but donations to the outdoor theater are gladly accepted. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. The grounds are professionally sprayed for mosquitoes. The event occurs rain or shine. For more information visit Facebook @melisa.mccann.music.
On Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., the Children First Center will hold the Amazing Race Scavenger Hunt. Participants receive clues and hunt all over Auburn. Tokens are achieved by performing tasks or solving riddles. Upon completing the hunt, participants cross the finish line at the Outdoor Theater and celebrate with giveaways, raffles, drawings, food and dessert trucks. The fun is for all ages and families. For more information visit childrenfirstcenter.org.
The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is a private organization run by a board of directors and volunteers. The outdoor theater is located at 301 S. Center St. in Auburn Indiana adjacent to the DeKalb County Fairgrounds and plenty of off-street parking is available. All Friday Night Performance Series events are free admission to the public. Sponsorships and donations help to sustain this activity and are tax-deductible through the Community Foundation DeKalb County.
To see the complete schedule, visit dekalboutdoortheater.org.
