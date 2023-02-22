WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board Tuesday heard requests to support the next phase of facilities improvements in the school district.
A large crowd attended Tuesday’s board meeting, with at least eight people directly addressing the board on facilities and athletic upgrades. Tuesday’s meeting also had a large online presence with as many as 43 people watching the meeting livestream.
“I’m here to support the next phase of building facility upgrades. I think it is very important,” said parent Jenny Shambaugh.
“I just urge everybody, ‘Let’s not stop the momentum we have,' lots of momentum, lots of support here … I think the show of support today says we want to grow. We want to improve. We want to win. We want to be successful,” said parent Joe Haupert.
Parent and youth sports coach Brent Schackow expressed concern that students and families are leaving the district to attend other schools.
“When it comes toward high school time, they don’t seem to be staying here,” he said.
“It boils down to facilities and programs. You’ve got to put the money into facilities … We were really happy to hear about phase one, and everything that’s happened there is great,” he said.
He praised the improvements made to the football field, track and tennis courts, but expressed concern the next phase of improvements would not take place.
“It is important to a lot of people and a lot of kids,” he said.
“I was happy with phase one, very happy. Just let you guys know it’s important to a lot of people.”
Another parent spoke on what he sees as the importance of athletic programs.
“How do we attract those athletic kids? I think that’s what some of you guys are missing. People are talking about phase two. I’m very specific in phase two. I want to talk about athletic facilities and programs and our coaches, and what are we doing to be successful,” he said.
“Sports are important … It really does matter. We want to work with you. We want to find a way to make the program successful. But I’m standing up here telling you right now if you all don’t change things, I’m sending my kids somewhere else. And so are a lot of these other people. That's a reality.”
Parent and DeKalb Middle School coach Nick Scheumann shared with the board how he has seen students be successful in school because of their involvement in athletics.
“There are kids there that would not be successful in school unless they were on the football team. I would not have known that three years ago unless I saw it first-hand. I can tell you that, absolutely," Scheumann said. "I would love to have more kids come into that program, and I think you get something that’s exciting, you get facilities that are upgraded, I think that’s going to happen.
“But I’m also interested in investment. I’m interested in economic growth and I believe a strong school system is key to a community that thrives. I don’t just want to survive, I want to thrive. And that’s what I see in phase two.”
“I know if we bring in more students and generate more money from our tax dollars that we send to the state, let’s get it back. Let’s get it back by having more students here, and we can expand many different programs, not just athletics. So if we don’t do phase two, what are we doing to grow and invest so that we are growing?” Scheumann added.
Another audience member said the first phase of facilities improvements created excitement in the community.
“Phase one of the middle school and high school upgrades look amazing and the energy and interest that those created is awesome. Phase two will help continue that excitement for the students and the community,” she said.
“I’ve heard some disturbing information that the board is not willing to continue with phase two. I urge the board to continue with the much-needed improvements.”
She also spoke in favor of extra-curricular activities.
“The activities build character traits that the classroom can’t provide. Extra-curricular activities and sports teach valuable life lessons — working within a team to achieve a common goal, discipline, overcoming obstacles, being held accountable, winning and losing with dignity, to name a few. All of these relate to life after graduation. I urge the board to not give up on the students," she said.
"As parents, we do everything within our power to help our kids succeed. As board members we ask that you do everything to help our kids.
“I would like to ask each of you to consider what is best for the students as you prepare to vote on phase two of the facility improvement plan. The proposed improvements are to benefit the current students as well as all future students.”
Board president Greg Lantz addressed the audience after the board had received public comment.
“Facilities upgrades is on the board’s mind. Just so everybody knows, we have not even had one iota of discussion about what phase two entails. There is an assessment due in March and the board will take that undertaking at that point in time and will go through, work through the priorities,” Lantz said.
“I signed on on all the upgrades, close to $18 million of upgrades that we’ve done over the past four years since I’ve been on this board ... I pushed back on a few things. I pushed back on the weight room simply from the fact we were coming out of COVID, two years of COVID,” Lantz said.
“I wanted $400,000 to paint the classrooms at the high school. Make a little bit better work environment for our teachers and learning environment for our students … I voted for the track, I voted for the football field, voted for the tennis courts.”
“I know this is a very athletic-minded board,” Lantz said, noting both he and board member Tony Baker lettered in high school sports.
“Where this narrative comes from that athletics is not even in the next phase is total propaganda because we haven’t even had a discussion, ladies and gents,” he said.
Lantz said the board is waiting for a risk assessment and he has asked to “do a deep dive” into where money has been spent on improvements.
“I signed on for $18 million of capital investment of taxpayer money and I think I have every right to understand where all that money was spent and the process as to how it was spent so we can take lessons learned and we can get more done with less money from the taxpayer money,” Lantz said.
Baker noted that in the last 10 years, the district has invested $44 million in capital projects.
“We average about $4.4 million a year,” Baker said.
“I would suggest that we get more to an every-year budgeted plan so that we can actually plan year to year instead of putting together a three-year wish list and then we go out and competitively quote for contractors that maybe don’t just do educational facilities,” Baker said.
“There’s other options in looking at spending capital that we can actually get more done with the money that we have available. It’s not about cutting funds. It’s about being wise about how we spend our dollars.
“We also have to look at all our kids,” Baker added.
After Tuesday’s meeting, Superintendent Steve Teders said the board will discuss priorities for the next round of facilities upgrades at a March work session.
The work session will be open to the public and public comment will be welcome, Teders said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.