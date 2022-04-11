AUBURN — With the sports season right around the corner, plans to move forward with Auburn Sports Groups’ sports complex located at the former Auburn Auction Park will potentially be put on hold for yet another month.
The Auburn Plan Commission was scheduled to hear the issue at tonight’s meeting, but upon the agenda being put out late last week, it will be requested by the building and planning department that the item be tabled until the May 10 meeting.
The agenda states that administration will recommend tabling the request by ForeSight Consulting LLC and the owner JT Fishers Properties until revised plans can be routed and reviewed.
JT Fishers Properties and ForeSight Consulting LLC are proposing to develop the site as a new multi-use sports complex. JT Fishers Properties purchased the property after the first of the year.
Initial plans for the sports complex have been widely circulated around town as a press conference was held on Feb. 1 at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum to outline the project.
The project will feature 10 indoor basketball/volleyball courts in the main “L-shaped” auction building on the grounds. The building will also include a concession stand. A dome structure will be constructed to the north of the indoor facility, which will house an additional six basketball/volleyball courts and a 7-on-7 football field.
Outdoor plans will include eight baseball/softball fields, four soccer/lacrosse fields and additional 7-on-7 football fields. The complex will also include an outdoor concession stand and amenities, a walking path, a splash pad — which will be open to the community — and parking for 2,000 vehicles.
The south side of C.R. 11A will feature a wide variety of development, including four hotels, restaurants and a wide variety of other businesses.
Kellie Knauer, administrator for the City of Auburn’s Building and Planning department, said revised plans were received late last week for the project, which didn’t leave administration enough time for review before Tuesday night’s meeting.
“We want to be able to go through everything,” she said.
Joe Fisher of JT Fishers Properties said the project is currently in somewhat of a holding pattern until approval is granted from the plan commission.
Monday afternoon, he said they were currently doing what they could do to get ready for construction once approval is granted.
He said the project is still moving forward.
Three additional projects on Tuesday night’s agenda will also receive a recommendation to table by city administration.
The first project is a partial plat vacation within Sycamore Valley. The owner of lot numbers 6 through 9 of Sycamore Valley wishes to vacate these lots so that it can be made part of a future development.
The agenda says, “The applicant has requested that this matter be tabled to the May 10 meeting to allow the owner time to meet with the adjacent landowners and present their intentions for the property.”
A new commercial development on the west end of town off of S.R. 8, incorporating the former Ponderosa site and the Taco Bell/AT&T site, was also on the agenda and will be requested tabled. Hurand Ventures LLC, Westgate Plaza Inc. and Hurand-Auburn LLC, are proposing primary plat approval for a two-lot commercial subdivision on the property.
The agenda states, “request to table, revised plans not submitted.”
The final action item under new business was the proposed plat approval for a two-lot commercial subdivision on the Day’s Inn site requested by Anthony Syers, Civil & Environmental Consultants Inc. The property is currently owned by Sri Ganesh Hospitality Inc.
The agenda states, “request to table, revised plans not submitted.”
There is no other business on tonight’s agenda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.