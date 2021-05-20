AUBURN — The Auburn Common Council should expect a long night at its next meeting June 1, one member warned this week.
The council will consider a request from the Sheeler Family Trust to rezone 8.2 acres it owns on the city’s near-east side for potential apartment buildings.
The property lies on undeveloped land south of Cleveland Street, curving southwest to the intersection of Baxter and 15th streets.
Monday’s Auburn Plan Commission meeting about the rezoning lasted around three hours, as neighboring residents spoke against rezoning the land.
Although the council is not required to allow public comments on the rezoning, “Please let everybody speak,” Councilman Jim Finchum, who also serves on the Plan Commission, encouraged his fellow council members.
The council makes all final decisions on rezoning requests, after receiving recommendations from the Plan Commission.
In this case, the Plan Commission made no recommendation after its marathon meeting.
More than 120 people have signed petitions opposing the zoning change to from R2 “Medium Density Single-familyResidential,” to M2 “High Density Multiple-family Residential.”
“The M2 District is the city’s most flexible multi-family residential district permitting duplex units through apartment buildings,” the city’s planning staff wrote in a report to the Plan Commission.
The petition from neighbors says the potential rezoning “opens the doors to the building of a multiple residential unit(s) that are not in the best interest of our quiet, tranquil homes.” It adds, “Rezoning to multiple residential will disrupt our neighborhood, cause overcrowding, added traffic and noise to our community.”
“I understand the need of more housing, but I feel there are other places in the city that would be better suited for that kind of development,” an individual homeowner wrote to the city Department of Building, Planning and Development. He added that he would sell his nearby property on Iwo Street and move if the proposed apartments are permitted.
The planning department took a different view, endorsing the zoning change.
“Staff believes the subject property is well-suited for an M2 District development, and such a development will infuse new investment in this part of Auburn,” the department’s report says.
“Staff recommends the Plan Commission forward a favorable recommendation to the Auburn City Council for the requested rezoning to M2 (High Density Multiple-family Residential),” the report adds.
Instead, Plan Commission members voted 7-3 to send no recommendation.
The Plan Commission did approve vacating the original 1979 plat for the property, which showed lots for condominiums and an extension of Cleveland Street. Condominiums were built on only two lots at the time, and eight lots remain as bare ground.
The earlier plans “seem to be obstacles to the productive development of the property,” the planning staff wrote. The report adds that the owners wish to sell the 8.2 acres.
“From their perspective, it’s not a marketable property unless it can be multi-family,” City Attorney W. Erik Weber told the Common Council Tuesday night.
The property owners also will ask the Common Council to vacate the unused right-of-way for extending Cleveland Street.
The Plan Commission had the final say on vacating the plat, with no approval from the Common Council needed.
The planning staff suggested limiting the number of apartment units on the site to 64. The Plan Commission went further, imposing a limit of 48 units as part of vacating the plat.
The Plan Commission adopted the staff’s recommendation to limit any apartment buildings’ height to 35 feet, rather than the 45 feet allowed in M2 zoning. The commission again went further with a limit of two stories in height and a requirement for a pitched roof. The commission also required a written commitment to the restrictions.
