AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced four people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Tuesday and Wednesday.
Douglass W. Nelson of the 200 block of West State Street, Ashley, was sentenced to 360 days in jail, all suspended except eight days, for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 352 days.
Erica April Laggner of Auburn was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except six days, for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for three days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 359 days.
Mathew J. Curey of the 300 block of East Main Street, Butler, was sentenced to four days in jail for failure to stop after an accident, a Class B misdemeanor.
Davion M. Foster of the 7500 block of Thrush Avenue, Fort Wayne, was fined $50 for possession of marijuana, hash oil or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.