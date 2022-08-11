INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education Wednesday released results from the 2021-2022 Indiana Reading Evaluation and Determination (IREAD-3) assessment, which show that nearly one in five Hoosier students have not mastered foundational reading skills by the end of third grade.
Statewide, results show that more than 65,000 of Indiana’s third grade students — or 81.6% — demonstrated proficient reading skills on the assessment. This is a modest improvement of 0.4 percentage points over results for the 2020-2021 school year. Overall, results remain 5.7 percentage points below pre-pandemic proficiency rates from the 2018-2019 school year, the last data set available prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most DeKalb County school districts performed above the state average of 81.6%, with 92.3% passing in the DeKalb Eastern school district (97.5% at Riverdale and 88.2% at Butler Elementary); 82.7% passing in DeKalb Central schools (94.1% at James R. Watson, 79.2% at McKenney-Harrison, 75% at Country Meadow and 70.4% at Waterloo); and 86.7% passing at J.E. Ober in the Garrett-Keyser-Butler school district.
At Hamilton Elementary School, 75% of third-graders passed the test.
At the private Lakewood Park Christian School, 88.6% of third-graders passed the test.
Results for St. Joseph Catholic School in Garrett were not available.
“We know that students first learn to read, and then they read to learn,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “Data shows a direct link between reading by the end of third grade and future learning. As many students continue to recover from the academic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, specific student populations — including our low income, Black, Hispanic, special education and English learner students — had persistent learning gaps even prior to the pandemic. That’s why it’s so important that educators, families and communities continue to come together to lead innovative, intentional efforts to make sure all students are able to read.”
While some student populations experienced a significant improvement in reading skills, other student populations will need renewed, intentional support to become strong readers, according to the DOE. In total, more than 14,000 third grade students — or 18.4% — will need additional support to build their reading skills to meet grade-level reading standards, the DOE said.
Reading proficiency declined overall for third grade students receiving free or reduced-price meals, special education students and English learners. Despite Black and Hispanic students experiencing a 2.1 percentage point and 1 percentage point increase respectively, their proficiency rates remain significantly below their grade level peers, the DOE said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.