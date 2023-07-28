Blood drive coming to Butler
BUTLER — The American Red Cross will conduct a blood drive in Butler from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2.
The blood drive will take place at American Legion Post 202, 118 N. Broadway.
Updated: July 28, 2023 @ 9:47 pm
