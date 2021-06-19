Today
9-11 a.m. — Cars & Coffee on the plaza at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., Auburn; car enthusiasts of all types including hobby, custom, antique and performance automobiles are invited to bring their cars to the free cruise-in. Free coffee will be provided by the 9th Street Brew Coffee House of Auburn, and doughnuts will be available from Tom’s Donuts.
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Vintage Aircraft Association Chapter 37 (VAA37) is giving youngsters ages 8-17 free airplane rides in small airplanes to introduce and inspire young people in the world of aviation; flights take off from the DeKalb County Airport on C.R. 60, south of Auburn, weather permitting. Registration is required at YEday.org. Link to the VAA website at vaa37.org.
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Michigan Button Society Button Expo 3: The World of Buttons, Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn. Collector William Hentges will speak on “Motoring through a Buttonhole” at 1 p.m.
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Art in the Park at Eckhart Park; local artists will have a wide variety of artwork on display and available for purchase; live music featuring local musicians Bill Ward and Austin Marsh.
7-9 p.m. — Farmland Jazz Band free concert at The James Cultural Plaza, 205 W. 6th St., Auburn. The band performs in a manner reminiscent of the 1920s improvisational jazz style. Audience members are encouraged to bring chairs for seating. The concert is weather-dependent.
Sunday, June 20
2-5 p.m. — Father’s Day Classic Car Cruise at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., Auburn. Ride in a classic Auburn or Duesenberg car for a freewill donation to support the nonprofit museum. First-come, first-served; to be guaranteed a ride, participants must be in line by 4 p.m.
Monday, June 21
1-6 p.m. — American Red Cross blood drive, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn; schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
7-8 p.m. — DeKalb County Republican Women’s Club, meeting at Republican Headquarters, 125 W. 8th Street, Auburn.
Tuesday, June 22
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, meeting at the First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave. The group is sponsored by the Peggy F. Murphy Grief Center.
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn. Meal provided.
Thursday, June 24
5:30-8:30 p.m. — Classic Car Concert Series, free outdoor music at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., with music starting at 6 p.m.; featuring Night to Remember; concert-goers are encouraged to show off their cars and bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating.
Friday, June 25
Noon to 4 p.m. — Free Splash Pad Friday, YMCA of DeKalb County, 533 North St., Auburn, free to the community each Friday.
1:30-3 p.m. — A Better Life — Brianna’s Hope, substance abuse recovery and support group meeting, Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn. To meet by video conference, email brad.sisk@inumc.org.
9:30 p.m. — Summer Movies in the Park in Butler’s South Side Park; “Raiders of the Lost Ark” will be shown; bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating.
Saturday, June 26
7-11 a.m. — All-you-can-eat breakfast, DeKalb County Airport, 2710 C.R. 60, Hangar A, Auburn. Fly in or drive in to the DeKalb County Airport (KGWB) for breakfast and tall tales of aviation at the EAA Vintage Chapter 37 Clubhouse. Breakfast fare will be scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, toast, mixed fruit, coffee, juice and milk. Eggs also cooked to order.
The cost is a freewill donation with proceeds used to fund aviation scholarships.
9:30 a.m.-evening — Godfathers Geared Up for Kids fundraising event at the DeKalb Outdoor Theater, 301 S. Center St., Auburn. Activities to benefit the Children First Center include a motorcycle ride, car and motorcycle show, bounce houses, carnival-style games, auctions, a 50-50 drawing, swap meet, beer tent and music by Rekt, Kyle Haller Band, DC Fuzzz and Randy Kimball.
4 p.m.-1 a.m. — Garrett Youth Football’s Night Out fundraiser, Garrett American Legion Post 178, 515 W. Fifth Ave. Activities include live music by the Mason Dixon Line Band, door prizes, live auction, pulled pork meals, freewill donation and 50/50 raffle. Children are welcome to attend.
Sunday, June 27
8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — American Red Cross blood drive, St. Michael The Archangel Parish, 1098 C.R. 39, Waterloo; schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
2 p.m. — Auburn Community Band concert at the Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St., Auburn.
Tuesday, June 29
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn. Meal provided.
Friday, July 2
Noon to 4 p.m. — Free Splash Pad Friday, YMCA of DeKalb County, 533 North St., Auburn, free to the community each Friday.
Sunday, July 4
12 noon — Auburn Community Band concert at Eastside Park, East Houston Street, Garrett.
Friday, July 9
Noon to 4 p.m. — Free Splash Pad Friday, YMCA of DeKalb County, 533 North St., Auburn, free to the community each Friday.
9:30 p.m. — Summer Movies in the Park in Butler’s South Side Park; free popcorn and bottled water; bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating.
Sunday, July 11
6 p.m. — Auburn Community Band concert, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, Auburn.
Thursday, July 15
5:30 p.m. — 3rd Thursday Cruise-In, downtown Auburn courthouse square; free admission for car owners and spectators; register at the corner of Cedar and 7th streets starting at 5:30 p.m. with no early entry permitted; parking spots are available on a first come, first served basis; door prizes and a 50/50 raffle; hosted by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, Downtown Auburn Business Association, Auburn Main Street and DeKalb Chamber Partnership.
Friday, July 16
Noon to 4 p.m. — Free Splash Pad Friday, YMCA of DeKalb County, 533 North St., Auburn, free to the community each Friday.
Saturday, July 17
9-11 a.m. — Cars & Coffee on the plaza at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., Auburn; car enthusiasts of all types including hobby, custom, antique and performance automobiles are invited to bring their cars to the free cruise-in. Free coffee will be provided by the 9th Street Brew Coffee House of Auburn, and doughnuts will be available from Tom’s Donuts.
1-4 p.m. — Ice Cream Social at Jack and Monica Cook’s Village, 5815 C.R. 35, Auburn; tour 10 restored buildings; dine on homemade pie and ice cream; freewill donations benefit the Jackson Center historic Grange Hall project.
Sunday, July 18
2 p.m. — Auburn Community Band concert at the Steuben County Fair, Angola.
Tuesday, July 20
8 a.m. — Annual meeting of the United Way of DeKalb County, Community State Bank second-floor conference room, 708 W. 7th St., Auburn. The meeting is open to the public. A light breakfast will be served.
Friday, July 23
Noon to 4 p.m. — Free Splash Pad Friday, YMCA of DeKalb County, 533 North St., Auburn, free to the community each Friday.
9:30 p.m. — Summer Movies in the Park in Butler’s South Side Park, free popcorn and bottled water; bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating.
Thursday, July 29
5:30-8:30 p.m. — Classic Car Concert Series, free outdoor music at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., with music starting at 6 p.m.; featuring The Hubie Ashcraft Band; concert-goers are encouraged to show off their cars and bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating.
Friday, July 30
Noon to 4 p.m. — Free Splash Pad Friday, YMCA of DeKalb County, 533 North St., Auburn, free to the community each Friday.
Thursday, Aug. 5
6:30 p.m. — Auburn Community Band concert at the First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, Aug. 6
Noon to 4 p.m. — Free Splash Pad Friday, YMCA of DeKalb County, 533 North St., Auburn, free to the community each Friday.
9:30 p.m. — Summer Movies in the Park in Butler’s South Side Park; free popcorn and bottled water; bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating.
Sunday, Aug. 8
2:30 p.m.— Auburn Community Band concert and Band Extravaganza, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, Auburn.
Thursday, Aug. 12
6:30 p.m. — Auburn Community Band concert at the James Cultural Plaza, downtown Auburn.
Thursday, Aug. 19
5:30 p.m. — 3rd Thursday Cruise-In, downtown Auburn courthouse square; free admission for car owners and spectators; register at the corner of Cedar and 7th streets starting at 5:30 p.m. with no early entry permitted; parking spots are available on a first come, first served basis; door prizes and a 50/50 raffle; hosted by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, Downtown Auburn Business Association, Auburn Main Street and DeKalb Chamber Partnership.
Saturday, Aug. 21
9-11 a.m. — Cars & Coffee on the plaza at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., Auburn; car enthusiasts of all types including hobby, custom, antique and performance automobiles are invited to bring their cars to the free cruise-in. Free coffee will be provided by the 9th Street Brew Coffee House of Auburn, and doughnuts will be available from Tom’s Donuts.
Thursday, Aug. 26
5:30-8:30 p.m. — Classic Car Concert Series, free outdoor music at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., with music starting at 6 p.m.; featuring Big Caddy Daddy; concert-goers are encouraged to show off their cars and bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating.
6:30 p.m. — Auburn Community Band concert at Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Saturday, Aug. 28
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Vintage Aircraft Association Chapter 37 (VAA37) is giving youngsters ages 8-17 free airplane rides in small airplanes to introduce and inspire young people in the world of aviation; flights take off from the DeKalb County Airport on C.R. 60, south of Auburn, weather permitting. Registration is required at YEday.org. Link to the VAA website at vaa37.org.
Saturday, Sept. 4
10:45 a.m. — Auburn Community Band concert at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, before the Parade of Classics in downtown Auburn.
Thursday, Sept. 16
5:30 p.m. — 3rd Thursday Cruise-In, downtown Auburn courthouse square; free admission for car owners and spectators; register at the corner of Cedar and 7th streets starting at 5:30 p.m. with no early entry permitted; parking spots are available on a first come, first served basis; door prizes and a 50/50 raffle; hosted by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, Downtown Auburn Business Association, Auburn Main Street and DeKalb Chamber Partnership.
Saturday, Sept. 18
9-11 a.m. — Cars & Coffee on the plaza at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., Auburn; car enthusiasts of all types including hobby, custom, antique and performance automobiles are invited to bring their cars to the free cruise-in. Free coffee will be provided by the 9th Street Brew Coffee House of Auburn, and doughnuts will be available from Tom’s Donuts.
Thursday, Sept. 23
5:30-8:30 p.m. — Classic Car Concert Series, free outdoor music at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., with music starting at 6 p.m.; featuring Whoa, Man!; concert-goers are encouraged to show off their cars and bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating.
