AUBURN — Shelter Ministries, the SonShine Ministry, showed off its gardens where fresh produce is grown for its food pantry with a garden party Wednesday evening.
The ministry, located at 1103 W. Auburn Dr., has repurposed an old bankshot basketball court into gardens where produce is grown in containers, including raised garden boxes, lower boxes, planters, bins and tires, as well as in the garden’s borders.
Produce being cultivated includes lettuce, radishes, leeks, beets, garlic, onions, strawberries, green and yellow beans, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, herbs, sweet potatoes, new potatoes, eggplant, zucchini, squash, onions, cabbages, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, rhubarb, asparagus, pumpkins, cantaloupe and watermelons.
The ministry’s executive director, Renee Florin, said the produce is harvested Mondays and Thursdays and is ready to be distributed to clients served by its food pantry.
“We’re learning a lot,” Florin said about what types of produce grow well in the containers or in beds.
Wednesday’s party featured tours of the gardens, refreshments served in a pavilion, music, games and prizes. Freewill donations were accepted on behalf of the ministry.
