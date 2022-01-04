AUBURN — Eleven members of the Auburn Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa met Dec. 14, 2021, at 6 p.m. at Rieke Park Lodge for a Christmas dinner.
President Kathy Mettert greeted members with some Christmas humor, led the opening ritual, and gave the invocation. After the meal, which was catered by the Italian Grille, Mettert conducted a program, “All About Frosty,” as she asked members trivia questions about Frosty the Snowman.
The theme of the meeting was “truth” so members were asked to answer questions of “Did You Know“ on the honor system. Members also played games and took a quiz about snowflakes and snowmen. Winning Christmas dishes and delights were Susan Fischer, Susan Buttermore, and Sherry Littlejohn.
Members answered the roll call by telling which Christmas song or carol was one of their favorites. Leslie Hamman gave a treasurer’s report, and Stella Otterstedt read the minutes from the October meeting.
Hamman gave an update about members who were absent due to illness and/or traveling. Cards are being sent. Mettert told about Riley Hospital’s Cheer Guild’s wish list and the activities of the Alpha Pi Chapter. Hamman gave an update about Bridge-a-rama.
Mettert gave each member a wooden ornament painted with a Frosty the Snowman and the caption of “let it snow.” Given time to share Christmas stories among each other, members related Christmas thoughts and plans.
The Auburn Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa celebrated its 89th birthday on Nov. 6, 2021, and is dedicated to charity, culture and education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.