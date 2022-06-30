AUBURN — Visitors to Eckhart Public Library will notice the addition of seven antique oil paintings that enhance and complement the historic building’s interior.
Dr. Kenneth and Genie Lange of Santa Monica, California donated the paintings after learning about the 2017 arson fire. The fire, which devastated much of the library’s interior, also destroyed several pieces in the library’s art collection.
“We are thrilled by this act of generosity,” said Janelle Graber, who will retire in September after 30 years as executive director. Graber said Kenneth Lange, who was raised in Auburn but has lived away for decades, contacted her about donating artwork just before the restored and renovated library reopened in 2020. Lange purchased the pieces in auctions specifically for the library.
“Our library was created with an attention to detail by philanthropist Charles Eckhart, who cared deeply that the aesthetics of the building should reflect the weight of its essential role in the community,” Graber said. “The artwork that decorates the building is an important part of that, and like Dr. Lange, these artists had Indiana roots.”
Lange graduated as president of the Auburn High School class of 1964, and his wife is a Hoosier native. Lange is the Rosenfeld Professor of Computational Genetics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California.
Lange said he spent many happy hours in the Eckhart Public Library as a child and recalls feeling surrounded by books and beauty.
“I remember so many details, the lovely entryway, the stained glass, the fountain, the trees of the park, the oak tables, and the two large paintings,” he said in a statement.
“Here, I immersed myself in reading history, adventure stories, and magazines otherwise unavailable to me. These enriched my life and introduced me to a larger world outside our community. How can I not look back with affection? The tragedy of the fire brought it all back to me and moved me to contribute to the library’s restoration.”
Garrett Museum of Art’s Executive Director Jim Gabbard and GMOA Collection Coordinator Angela Green have been assisting with exhibiting and documenting the library’s art collection in an exhibition titled Hidden in Plain Sight, because it is on public display throughout the main library and at the William H. Willennar Genealogy Center.
Recently, Lange and his wife visited Auburn and were able to view the gifted pieces in their new home.
The works are primarily by Brown County artists. The seven works are:
• “From Marcy Hill” by William T. Turman (1867-1960). Dated 1956, now hung on the brick wall facing the main level library doors.
• “Early Fall Landscape” by R. Chambers. Now hung below the light fixture on the main level landing of the stairwell containing the Civil War painting.
• “Early Snow” by James Eccles (1885-1983). Now hung underneath the “Checkout” sign behind the service desk on the main level.
• “Asters & Petunias” and “Zinnias & Copper” by Leota Loop (1893-1961). Hung next to each other on the main level on the wall next to the staircase to the upper level.
• “Springtime in Brown County” by Louis Bonsib (1892-1979). Hung above the doorway on the back wall of the main level.
• “The Mountain Road” by Clifton Wheeler (1883-1953). Now hung above the bookshelves outside of the executive director’s office, to the right of the office door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.