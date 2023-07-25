AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced eight people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Monday through Wednesday.
Amanda Lynn Haaser of the 400 block of West 2nd Street, Hudson, was fined $100 for theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Anthony Spangler of the 1300 block of West Quincy Street, Garrett, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except six days, for residential entry, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for three days served while the case was pending.
Justin Edwards of the 7400 block of Woodbine Avenue, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 540 days of incarceration, with credit for 161 days served, for theft, a Level 6 felony.
Tammy R. Johnson of the 300 block of West 4th Avenue, Garrett, received a two-year suspended sentence for criminal trespass, a Level 6 felony.
Terry W. Bailey Jr. of the 300 block of West Oak Street, Butler, was sentenced to six days in jail, for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Daniel Scott McCoy of the 2100 block of Wayne Haven, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of at least 0.08 but less than 0.15, a Class C misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 361 days. His driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Kevin Swafford of the 3000 block of Thompson Avenue, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 158 days in jail for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for 79 days served while the case was pending.
Misty M. Vance of the 2100 block of C.R. 40, Auburn, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except eight days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of 0.15 or more, a Class A misdemeanor. She was placed on probation for 357 days and her driving license was suspended for 90 days. She received credit for two days served while the case was pending.
