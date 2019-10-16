AUBURN — The DeKalb Chamber Partnership has released a list of finalists for its Duesy Awards, which will be presented at an event Nov. 14.
Each year the chamber recognizes local businesses, leaders and educators with the DeKalb Awards for Excellence in Business Community and Education — also known as the Duesy’s.
The eight awards recognize those who go above and beyond in the community — “the unique, the innovative, the passionate, the givers, the doers,” the chamber said in a news release. “The Duesy's are a prestigious honor. We received over 100 nominations this year from the community. Those nominations were paired down to the finalists in each category.”
The finalists are:
• Educator of the Year — Piper Placencia, Chad Sutton, Tina Bassett;
• Education Award — Garrett High School Career Development Team, Lakewood Park Christian School;
• Young Professional of the Year — Sam Grate, Allie Campbell, Jennifer Gibson;
• Seasoned Professional of the Year — Doug Lockwood, Mike Boswell, Brian Cole;
• Nonprofit of the Year — United Way of DeKalb County, DeKalb Community Impact Corp., YMCA of DeKalb County'
• Small Business of the Year — Byler Lane Winery, Skatin’ Station, Classic City Tattoo;
• Business of the Year — Carlex, Paragon Steel, Beacon Credit Union;
• Allen Graber Citizenship Award — Tena Woenker, Chris Straw, Mandy Haynes
Winner will be announced at the Chamber’s Duesy Awards presented by Color Master on Nov. 14 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.
The event also will feature Taste of DeKalb, a silent auction, cash bar and live music. The theme of a Hollywood awards night will features sights and sounds of the 1920s.
The chamber said it extends a special thanks to Steel Dynamics Inc. and Color Master “for their crucial support in bringing this event to fruition.”
Tickets priced at $50 may be purchased at dekalbchamberpartnership.com or by calling the chamber office at 925-2100.
