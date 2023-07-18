Local police officers make several arrests
AUBURN — Local police made these arrests from July 14-16, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Linda Conrad, 40, of the 900 block of Home Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10 a.m. July 14 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation (possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor).
Alicia Crowe, 39, of the 100 block of S.R. 1, Hamilton, was arrested at 1:45 a.m. July 15 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jermaine Crockett, 39, of the 200 block of South Ijams Street, Garrett, was arrested at 4:53 a.m. July 15 by Garrett Police on charges of criminal recklessness and intimidation, both Level 5 felonies.
Nathaniel Carthen, 29, of the 100 block of East 19th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 2:38 a.m. July 16 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Lonnie King, 33, of Indianapolis, was arrested at 7:20 a.m. July 16 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of marijuana and driving whiel suspended, both Class A misdemeanors.
