Auburn, IN (46706)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.