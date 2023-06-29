Today
10-11 a.m. — Thursdays Together, Eckhart Public Library park, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
10-11 a.m. — Tai chi, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:15 p.m. — Duplicate bridge, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
4:30-6:45 p.m. — Knifty Knitters, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
4:30-6:30 p.m. — Teen Anime Club, Teen Library, 705 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
6-8:45 p.m. — Vacation Bible school, Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St., “Keepers of the Kingdom — Standing Strong in Today’s Battle for Truth,” for children age 4 through those who have just completed fifth grade. To preregister, call the church office at 925-3480 or Kathy Mettert at 908-0630.
6:30-9 p.m. — Screening & Trivia: Raiders of the Lost Ark, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Friday, June 30
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — SHIP (Medicare) counseling, by appointment, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. — E-fingerprinting services, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
10-10:30 a.m. — Babies and Books, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Scrabble, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
2-3 p.m. — Let’s Create a Board Game, Teen Library, 705 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
4-4:45 p.m. — LEGO Club Goes to the Movies, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Saturday, July 8
9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. — Vacation Bible school, Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, 4099 C.R. 59, corner of C.R. 40 and C.R. 59, Butler, “Jesus Loves Us.”
Wednesday, July 26
5-7 p.m. — Butler Community Food Pantry, Butler Community Christian Church, 501 W. Green St., Butler.
Friday, July 28
6-8 p.m. — ”The League of Good Guys Murder,” a murder-mystery dinner, presented by RISE youth group, Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St. Tickets $20 per adult in advance, $25 at the door, $10 for age 7-12, age 6 and under free. Family of five or more may contact the church office for a special price. Call 925-3480 to reserve tickets.
Saturday, July 29
6-8 p.m. — ”The League of Good Guys Murder,” a murder-mystery dinner, presented by RISE youth group, Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St. Tickets $20 per adult in advance, $25 at the door, $10 for age 7-12, age 6 and under free. Family of five or more may contact the church office for a special price. Call 925-3480 to reserve tickets.
Friday, Aug. 4
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Community Orchestra, Auburn Atrium.
Sunday, Aug. 6
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Community Orchestra and Auburn Community Band, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, Auburn.
Sunday, Aug. 27
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Community Orchestra, James Cultural Plaza, Auburn.
Wednesday, Aug. 30
5-7 p.m. — Butler Community Food Pantry, Butler Community Christian Church, 501 W. Green St., Butler.
