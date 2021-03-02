AUBURN — DeKalb County’s Family Restoration Court is attracting statewide admiration, DeKalb Circuit Judge Kurt Grimm said Monday.
Grimm gave his annual report to the DeKalb County Council during its meeting in the courthouse at Auburn.
Grimm said his court’s family restoration project is “thriving, is doing extremely well.”
He also reported on successes with the county’s Veterans Court, video hearings and cooperation between judges.
“We were told that we have a Family Restoration Court program in DeKalb County that is unique in the entire state,” Grimm said. “I was told by a person from the Supreme Court that they would like to adopt what we do as a model.”
The court works with “very high-risk” parents who typically would have their parental rights terminated. They have high levels of addiction and low levels of compliance with rules.
However, Grimm said, the right to parent a child is a fundamentally protected constitutional liberty.
“Obviously, you can’t reunify the family if mom and dad are in jail,” Grimm said.
DeKalb County’s approach shifts the parents’ criminal cases to Grimm, who is handling their children’s “child in need of services” cases. That allows him to use the Department of Child Services budget to pay for counseling or in-patient treatment of the parents.
“I have the ability to finance things to make these parents better that you would never get in the traditional criminal system,” Grimm said. “That’s what makes our program very, very unique, because we are utilizing other options and services we have out there available to us. … Some counties put the parents in a drug court, but then you don’t have the DCS budget to finance the services that parents desperately need.”
On a related topic, Grimm said his court was handling 184 Child in Need of Services child welfare cases when he took office at the start of 2017. He reduced that to 58 cases in 2018, and it has stabilized at 63 years in each of the past two years.
“One of the things I’ve always tried to do is prevent removal of the children. That’s a traumatic thing to a child. We don’t want to do that. On the other hand, we have a certain number of cases where we have no choice,” Grimm said.
Grimm worked with the Department of Child Services on what could be done differently to prevent the separation of families
Now, he said, “If we handle these the very best we can, with minimal intervention but creating a safe environment for the children, we’re probably going to see around 60-63 cases every single year.”
Another special court — the Veterans Court — also is going well, Grimm said.
That is true, he said, “in part, because of the very heavy investment of the sheriff. He and his people are a very vital part of veterans court. … I’m seeing that that is tremendously valuable.”
Grimm said veterans in the special court have had a negative experience with law enforcement and have low self-esteem.
“By having the sheriff and his men there, they get the opportunity to redeem themselves in their eyes, and I’ve come to understand how important that is,” Grimm said. Veterans deserve to return to a position of pride, he added.
DeKalb County livestreams sessions of its Veterans Court on the Indiana Supreme Court website, he said.
“I think that’s good for the community to watch a court in action,” the judge said.
DeKalb County courts also have made good use of video hearings during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
“You can be very proud of our county. We transitioned to video hearings in early April. That was a lot of effort from the IT department,” Grimm said. ‘“There are counties who never made the transition. … There were a great many counties where court business just came to an end for many months and nothing happened.”
Grimm said he expects the Indiana Supreme Court will authorize using video in the future for many types of cases.
“It saves a lot of money, it saves a lot of time, it’s very efficient,” he said, and it has led to more family participation in cases involving children.
“We’re seeing more parental involvement just because they don’t have to show up in a formal courtroom setting, and overall, it’s a good thing,” Grimm said about video hearings.
Despite the pandemic, Grimm’s court managed to avoid falling behind in 2020, he said.
“I want you to know that I am pushing out work and getting cases handled quicker than they are coming in,” he said.
Last year, he said, “We actually were able to maintain a 100% clearance rate. … which means we never lost ground during the pandemic.”
In the last 30 days, the Circuit Court has improved to a rate of 132% case clearance, he said.
Grimm said his court was handling 220 mental health cases when he became a judge four years ago, and that number was reduced to nine cases in 2020.
When he began reducing mental health cases, he said, “Everybody thought we would have dead bodies lying in the street. That has not been the reality of it.
“What has really happened is we haven’t been depriving people of their liberty for 72 hours without a hearing or any evidence at all. Most of these people are getting access to mental health care very, very quickly and the vast majority are opting to follow through voluntarily.”
Grimm said he speaks only for his Circuit Court. However, he said, “We are in an amazingly good place right now with the judiciary in DeKalb County. There’s a spirit of cooperation and a unity of purpose that is absolutely gratifying.”
The county’s other judges are Adam Squiller, who took the bench in DeKalb Superior Court I on Jan. 1, and Monte Brown of DeKalb Superior Court II.
“When you identify a problem and you want to address it, what we find is the three judges can do it almost instantaneously,” Grimm said. “The judiciary is functioning at a very high level right now in terms of cooperation and unity of purpose.”
