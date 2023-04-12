Officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests April 9-10, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Shilow Shipley, 42, of the 10000 block North, C.R. 900 East, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:23 p.m. April 9 by Indiana State Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Nathaniel Leach, 32, of the 400 block of Cristview Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:36 a.m. April 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear, a Class A misdemeanor.
Caleb Baker, 22, of the 00 block of C.R. 72, Huntertown, was arrested at 7:54 p.m. April 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jade Sutton, 23, of the 00 block of C.R. 72, LaOtto, was arrested at 8:13 p.m. April 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Sydnee Miller, 19, of the 100 block of Depot Street, Corunna, was arrested at 11:10 p.m. April 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Tammey Dunn, 48, of the 100 block of Depot Street, Corunna, was arrested at 11:16 p.m. April 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
